Southampton to Arctic Cruise Reviews

3.8
4 reviews

Send in the clowns

Review for Bolette to Arctic

User Avatar
Allasher
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I enjoy cruising on small ships and wanted to see Iceland, this is as honest an appraisal as I can give on the whole Fred Olsen experience. Cabin. We had a premier suite which was perfect. Staff. Absolutely fine with one or two exceptions. Mask etiquette Some clown thought it was a good idea to let people sit in crowded restaurants without masks and dance in large ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Old Folks Home from Home!

Review for Braemar to Arctic

User Avatar
Fochabers
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected the cruise because the itinerary met our requirements, and the cruise did meet our expectations in this respect, although a storm kept us out of the scheduled first port of call. Cabin very good, as were the staff on board. Food in general good, although very bland, probably to cater for the majority of guests on board. It did feel that this was an Old Folks Home on holiday, ...
Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Cabin

Chasing the Northern Lights

Review for Balmoral to Arctic

User Avatar
cricman47
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise headed north to Alta in northern Norway seeking the Northern Lights and offering scenic cruising and port calls en route. Despite a few minor niggles the cruise was successful, enjoyable and generally well-run. The itinerary was suited to the nature of the cruise; the ports of call were appropriate and the scenic cruising in the fjords was magnificent. Embarkation was slow. ...
Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Outside

Go Places with Princess

Review for Caribbean Princess to Arctic

User Avatar
Bhupendra
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We just came back from a 15 night cruise to Norway, Arctic Circle. It was a relaxing cruise and we thoroughly enjoyed it, although it was not a perfect cruise. Then we always enjoy cruising, as there is so much to do and not a dull moment if U R flexible. The movies we saw were one of the best selection we had ever encountered and that include movies based on the life of Dr. M. L. King and Pros. ...
Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with disabled person

