We loved this voyage! The trip is for someone who is adventurous and doesn't mind being cold, wet, and blown around. Be prepared for 3 hours max daylight each day. The ship rocked substantially but I found it was manageable with a seasick pill every now and then and wrist bands. I didn't know of anyone who got sick. If anything the banging and creaking wall noises during the rough seas was the ...
Iceland and the northern lights were both on our bucket list. We enjoyed a viking river cruise and felt Viking ocean would be a great choice for Iceland and the Northern Lights.
The Viking Venus is a beautiful ship(2 years old). Elegantly appointed and spacious the Viking Venus provides a great cruising experience. Viking doesn't provide vacations, they provide experiences. There is an ...
Any cruise to the Arctic North to see the Northern Lights because you must go during the Northern Hemispere's winter moths. To see the Northern Lights, you must be willing to accept that your voyage will be less than "perfect" for the following reasons:
1. Cloudy, overcast skies
2. Rough Seas due to stormy weather
Fortunately for us, we experienced just a little of both, but it was ...
My sister in law and I initially booked with Hurtigruten until we were informed that Viking sailed a similar itinerary. So grateful we switched! The Viking Venus is a beautiful ship! Soothing colors, beautiful spaces to relax, exceptional staff, delicious food and great entertainment.
We boarded in Tilbury and this was the fastest onboarding of any cruise experience. We exited from the taxi ...
This was our second Viking Ocean, and the quality and level of service was five star just as it always has been in the past. It doesn't ever seem like there are 930 passengers on the ship because of Viking's clever way of providing multiple living spaces throughout the ship, from the Explorer's Lounge at the front of the ship, to the Living Room on Deck 1, and many other delightful, comfortable, ...
We were asked by friends to join them on this cruise. The Northern Lights were on my husband and my bucket list so we, and four other couples, decided to book the cruise. The booking process was fairly smooth regarding the itinerary, room choice and making the reservation. We gave all five of the reservation numbers to the booking agent (he said that was all he needed in order to book things ...
This sailing was titled "In Search of the Northern Lights." Embarked in UK and Debarked in Bergen Norway. All flights, transfers were handled by Viking in a professional manner. The staff of the ship in every department were exceptional. Customer focused.
DINING
The ship has 2 specialty dining options, Chefs Tale and Manfredi's. Unfortunately when you do early booking for Chefs ...
The staff was always friendly and helpful, they were a pleasure to be with. Our room steward kept our room looking great, was unobtrusive and always friendly and engaging when we saw him. The service desk personnel were always helpful and were able to answer our questions and resolve what few issues we had. The restaurant and buffet staff were helpful and friendly as well, asking if we needed ...
The chance to see the Northern Lights and be on a Viking ocean cruise was an opportunity my wife and I couldn't pass up. Though we boarded the Venus two days late due to weather delays, we did get to spend a couple days in London which was unexpected and much fun.
The boarding process at Tilbury was okay, but it was quite chilly in the building where we waited to in-process before proceeding ...
Viking as usual did an efficient and professional job of getting us on and off board, and all onboard amenities were excellent as we expected they would be from previous voyages. There were a couple of changes due to weather, and Venus was late making port to embark us. It's the North Sea in February, and we weren't surprised. We got an extra 1.5 days in London in exchange for missing Amsterdam ...