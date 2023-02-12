Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Viking Venus

This was our second Viking Ocean, and the quality and level of service was five star just as it always has been in the past. It doesn't ever seem like there are 930 passengers on the ship because of Viking's clever way of providing multiple living spaces throughout the ship, from the Explorer's Lounge at the front of the ship, to the Living Room on Deck 1, and many other delightful, comfortable, ...