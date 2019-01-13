We chose tis cruise because going to the Norwegian fjords was on my wife's bucket list. Viking did not give us good directions on how to find the exact location for check in in Greenwich, UK. After check in, Viking made us stand in the line in the sun for a long time to board a tender to the ship docked in the River Thames; that was awful. Once on board, the crew were friendly and helpful. Our ...
We picked this trip to see the Northern Lights and Norway in winter, to remind me of growing up in the snow! The crew - ALL OF THEM - are amazing, unfailing nice, and make this cruise a really wonderful time. They read and respond to your comments on a daily basis so if you need something they really do take it into account. Seriously, cannot day enough good things about all the crew. Even the ...
My husband and I have always wanted to see Norway. We both have Norwegian DNA. It is also a place that neither one of us has been before. The ship and our cabin were immaculate. Our cabin stewards anticipated our every need. All of the Viking employees were wonderful. We enjoyed the port talks and all the lectures they offered. Our favorite excursion was the husky dog sleds. We also got to ...
(Sorry in advance for the long review.)
My wife & I had not been on any significant cruises in the past decade because the trend to larger ships goes against most of what I want in a cruise. Things that are important to me are: lack of crowds, not feeling like each activity or announcement was a grab for more money, food properly prepared (does not need to be uber-high end, but it shouldn't ...
We wanted to see a part of the world that is not easily accessible and also beautiful. The few days at sea allowed us a very good opportunity to explore and enjoy the various amenities provided on the ship. All the crew were tremendously friendly and helpful. I particularly enjoyed visiting the spa with the large heated jacuzzi, steam, sauna and snow grotto. The fitness center offered all the ...
Seeing the Northern Lights was on our bucket list. This was the first cruise we noticed that offered that opportunity. We have sailed Viking before so we were aware of the restaurants, food, etc. so we snapped at the chance and signed up. Obviously, sailing the north Atlantic in JANUARY is probably not the smartest thing to do if you get sea sick easily, and there are no guarantees that the ...
We really lucked out and had fantastic weather for March. Northern lights were spectacular in Tromso. We took a private tour with indvidulltromoso and was better than the one Vikng offered. The weather was sun shine in Bergen also where it usually rains 360 days a year. As far as the ship, it is beautiful. The few issues we had with service were quickly remedied by the guest service and restaurant ...
Viking does a nice job but did not think thru their excursion offerings of this cruise. First, it was mostly in the dark, which was to be expected on a cruise above the Arctic Circle in January. but, many of the museums, shops and excursions sites were closed or inappropriate for January.
We did an independent tour which stayed out at night for over 8 hours to see the lights and were given ...
This was the maiden voyage of the Northern Lights Cruise and it couldn’t have been more perfect. I highly recommend Viking cruises! The staff were friendly and knowledgeable, the ship was clean and well ordered. The food was awesome and Viking made our special request for vegan meals abundant and varied.
Being the maiden voyage, there were only a couple of glitches but Viking made them right. ...
We hoped to see the Northern Lights as well as visit the Norwegian coast. The cruise which was one of the first by Viking on this route had some difficulties with the excursions, but expect these will be corrected in the future.
The Northern Lights were not very good during our trip, but that is not Viking's fault. The sky is only twilight from 9 to 3 in January, so it is important to plan your ...