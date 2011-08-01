CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury) to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

1-2 of 2 London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury) to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Top value with a good itinerary

Review for Ambience to Mediterranean

User Avatar
dunromin
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise had been revised to Grand Mediterranean before we booked. The Black Sea was inaccessible because of the war in Ukraine. We booked this for the itinerary and didn't know what to expect for such a reasonable price. We had a contingency plan to fly home from Rome if we really didn't like it. We were pleasantly surprised and it exceeded all expectations. There is a nice atmosphere on ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Hogarth

Review for Independence of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
hogarth
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our main gripe on our second time on this wonderful ship is the dining room experience. It has gone from the wow factor to quite honestly second rate canteen style fayre. The menus were unimaginative and boring the vegetables were also boring and unimaginative (unlike last Year.. The windjammer offered us better food,though i was let down with 1 or 2 incompetent chefs who didn't ...
Sail Date: August 2011

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

