My review of the British Isles Discovery 10-Day Cruise on Ambience. 2-12 September 2023. First time cruising and having watched a lot of videos on YouTube reviewing various cruise lines and routes, we selected Ambassador and this cruise as a taster. Booked about a week in advance and the website seemed very intuitive and easy to understand/navigate. Avoided car parking fees by getting dropped off ...
We have just returned from a Round Britain cruise with Ambassador Cruises on board Ambiance. All comments / opinions are based on personal experience but there is mention of issues raised by other passengers. First, there were no issues in booking the cruise but be careful and watch out for offers. We got a grade 9 superior twin for the same as grade 6 and cheaper than grade 7 and 8. However by ...
We recently had a holiday cancelled and were left wondering what to do to replace it. We saw the advert for a round the UK cruise with Ambassador Cruises on Ambiance and decided to book it at the very last minute despite reading some very negative reviews about the ship. We figured that even if it was as bad as some of the reviews said, then at least we would be off the ship in a different port ...
We included a 3-day land tour to Saint-Malo and Mont Ste Michel. Ste Michel was the reason we booked this cruise. It was on our bucket list.
Some tours were too long. Meals and service on board were wonderful. Most tour guides were great.
Cruise director was informative and kept us entertained.
We lucked out with the weather. After a rainy first day in St-Malo, the sun came out ...
Lets start with the positives!
Ambience must be THE friendliest ship I’ve cruised on. You only have to sit with a coffee and the person next to you will begin chatting and you end up having a lovely and unexpected talk with them. Same at mealtimes and in the evenings. As a solo cruiser I really loved this aspect
Entertainment - the young show team were exceptional. Not just the dancing ...
We went with ambassador cruise line because of the itinerary British isles.
Embarkation was ok.
1st impressions in the cabin very dated,had lots of hanging space was ok.
The public areas bars and coffee place were good.
The Buffett food was very poor,we had Sunday lunch the rib of beef you could have soled your shoes.
Lady at the counter complained that the Yorkshire puddings had ...
It's difficult to know where to start, there was so much not right about this 12 day experience.
1)On arrival we discovered that to have internet access for the trip was £110 per head. There are over 1,200 passengers, so do the maths. I do not mind paying a reasonable sum for what the service cost. I am certain it does not cost Ambassador £120,000 a week. I refused to pay and used free internet ...
We choose this company initially for the ease of travelling to Tilbury. So glad we did. We had a wonderful trip. It was my first every cruise, my mum's second. The staff were so friendly, the entertainment was great. We enjoyed eating in both Restaurants. Breakfast, Lunch, Afternoon tea & 3 course Evening Meal, I'm surprised we didn't come back twice the size. We took out a soft drinks package. ...
The cruise was good overall but payment by my Nationwide debit was an issue that impacted the cruise. I was on a cruise 6 weeks ago and paid the shipboard account with my N/W debit card without problems. I registered it for this cruise but 7 days into the 12 day cruise I received a letter advising that they were unable to collect payment. I rang Nationwide but they wouldn't pay the account unless ...
Our only real gripe was the embarkation and lack of information from the staff. It appears that we all got held up as they were waiting for late arriving coaches to appear before they would book us in.
Parking - could it be closer? Really convenient.
Staff onboard were polite and very approachable.
Drinks very reasonably priced, we didn't have a package, not needed.
The cabin was ...