This 32 day Mediterranean cruise from 16th October to 17 November had an excellent itinerary and was the main reason why my wife and I booked it. At £5200 with the top drinks package, we thought it was very good value for money. We had an inside cabin on deck 10 which we were very happy with. At 190 square feet it was significantly larger than many other cruise lines. The sister ship to Ambience, ...
This is my "TRUE" account of what an Ambience cruise is like.
Firstly It never reached the 2 ports in Greenland nor Reykjavik in Iceland. A port in Canada was also missed. Instead we visited Cobh in Ireland and Honfluer in France.
The cabins are clean, have good storage and the public rooms are in good condition. There are though some musty smells and urine smells in the corridors. The ...
We travelled on Ambassador Ambience last November so felt that we were familiar with the ship. I note that several people have expressed very unfriendly reviews but they forget that this cruise line is the price leader in cruises and would have to pay significantly more with other lines. Also, there was a generous cash back on board.
Yes, the restauarants were not perfect but they compared ...
I had never even heard of Ambassador before stumbling upon The Grand Canada, Greenland and Iceland cruise. The destinations were the pull and I was ready to "put up with" a budget cruiseline and a very old ship to see them. I boarded with very low expectations and after 34 nights onboard I'm completely hooked! Nowhere at sea have I experienced an entire crew that really really do their utmost to ...
If you like to eat great food in a safe and secure ship, this is not the cruise for you! We booked a suite on this cruise looking forward to getting dressed up for a lovely dinner each night. However the food was very very poor quality, the menus were awful, meat and fresh vegetables were in short supply. It all sort of reminded me of school lunches in the late 50’s early 60’s but actually not ...
We chose this cruise for its destinations and following the recommendation of a friend who went last year.
It is now 11 days since we left Ambience in Tilbury and travelled back home to southern France.
This was our first ever cruise,and it was truly an adventure.
After a lovely visit to Torshavn Faroes,we set sail towards Greenland. During the night the winds strengthened and life became ...
I have been cruising for 35 years and have been on many cruise lines and have cruised a lot more in recent years.
Many people are huge fans of Ambassador cruises and will no doubt have had a lovely time.
On a positive note, the ship is well maintained, the people who work on the ship are a delight and the ship is very, very clean in comparison to many other cruise lines.
The food is in ...
My review of the British Isles Discovery 10-Day Cruise on Ambience. 2-12 September 2023. First time cruising and having watched a lot of videos on YouTube reviewing various cruise lines and routes, we selected Ambassador and this cruise as a taster. Booked about a week in advance and the website seemed very intuitive and easy to understand/navigate. Avoided car parking fees by getting dropped off ...
As first time cruiser, I was skeptical of feeling herded like cattle. I reached out multiple times to customer service of Ambassador to ask a multitude of questions before the cruise. Not only were they incredible responsive and professional, but the service only got better once we boarded the ship. Our experience far exceeded our expectations. The ship was an ideal size and with 1,400 guests, ...
We chose this cruise ship...The Ambience as it was smaller than other ships and thought our Fjord cruise would benefit from this.
In reality this ship lacked a lot of the benefits of the larger cruise ships.
The food was adequate but nothing special.
The main restaurant, Borough Market closed at 10pm. Which meant if you wanted anything to eat there was nowhere to go...not even a few ...