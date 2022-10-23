Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Ambience

First the good points and then a few comments. If you book an inside cabin it works out to about £50/day, quite a bargain (however a balcony, is closer to £150/day, not such a bargain). No plastic water bottle, although you can by a glass bottle of water for £1.50. You are not allowed to fill up your personal water bottle at the water dispenser, you can only fill glasses and then empty them ...