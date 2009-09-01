Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Sail Date: June 2022
Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Sail Date: August 2019
Review for Star Legend to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2015
Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite
Review for Braemar to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Sail Date: May 2015
Cabin Type: Superior Suite
Review for Azura to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Sail Date: August 2011
Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom
Review for Marina to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Sail Date: August 2011
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Costa Deliziosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2010
Review for Disney Magic to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Sail Date: July 2010
Review for Independence of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Sail Date: June 2010
Review for Braemar to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2009
Cabin Type: Twin Outside