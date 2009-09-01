  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Dover to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
24 reviews

1-10 of 24 Dover to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Excellent food, service and cabin, but lots of black soot towards the stern of the ship

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
240Bay
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first cruise with Saga, having only done one other cruise on the Queen of Elizabeth to Norway nearly 3 years ago. Once we had navigated through the covid tests the welcome aboard was excellent with a crew member showing us to our cabin. We had booked a standard cabin on D deck which was fine although we could have done with more drawer space. The stewardess who looked after some of ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Gourmet Spain

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
hermioneb
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I are both in our seventies and we have never considered a cruise with Saga before. The last five cruises we have have taken have been with Azamara or Oceania, but we were attracted by the idea of sailing on the Spirit of Discovery as she seemed to incorporate all that we like about a cruise ship. We were absolutely delighted with the 14 day cruise around the Iberian peninsular. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Star Legend has some stars.

Review for Star Legend to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
david9999
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

My wife and I sailed on the Star Legend leaving Dover and going to Lisbon. We stayed on the next cruise which was Lisbon to Barcelona. The first leg was a food and wine cruise which featured wine tastings every night and free wine with dinner. In addition there were free special events such as a fancy dinner at a top winery. The second leg also had special events as well. My wife and I ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Amsterdam mini cruise

Review for Braemar to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mabletown
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

for those of you considering a cruise with Fred Olsen, i can definately recommend it. I wasnt sure whether I would enjoy it or not - hence a mini cruise. The boat is not too big, but has plenty to do. The cabins are lovely and the one we stayed in had Lots of storage space and kept beautifully clean. We dined in the Grampian and waitors there were so welcoming. The food was lovely with plenty ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

AZURA -designed for mass market

Review for Azura to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
ron james
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Allocated a cabin midships under open deck - noise intrusion from footfalls - chairs and tables being moved and also wheeled cabinets meant we could not use our balcony or get relaxing sleep at all. Noise intrusion was for some 20 hours plus per day and despite formal complaints nothing was done to alleviate the problem which completely ruined our holiday. P&O have catered for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2011

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Oceania Marina Good food but the rest leaves to be desired

Review for Marina to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
unitedel
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We're just off the Oceania Marina's Tastes of Europe cruise, that ended in Rome yesterday, August 26,2011. The impressions are all fresh in our minds. Overall it was a satisfying experience but far from the original expectations built up by the heavy advertisements in press and via internet. The passengers have the opportunity to fill in a feedback document, that we decided against ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2011

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

It was better than I thought it would be

Review for Costa Deliziosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
aanddnotts
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

After reading the reviews on the Costa Deliziosa, we were worried that we wouldn't like it, but having already tried Royal Caribbean, Princess and Island Cruises I can honestly say Costa were far better than our previous cruises. The ship is immaculate, the staff were brilliant, very attentive and really nice, the food was excellent, good quality, served very efficiently and well presented and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2010

Woodfield Walker Magical Cruise

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
floridahippy
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my husband and mine third Disney Magic cruise but the first for our two daughters and their families. This cruise came about due to my mother leaving us a legacy when she died earlier this year and i couldn't think of anything more special than spending family time on a magical holiday Our first Tinkerbell sprinkling was our three cabins were upgraded from 3 gty Cat 12 cabins to 3 Cat 7 ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2010

* My Independence Experience *

Review for Independence of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Donna
First Time Cruiser

I have just returned from a holiday of a lifetime - it was fantastic!! As some of you may already know (I have mentioned it in plenty of reviews during the past few months , that I was going on a cruise) , and after waiting (impatiently) for almost ten months , the time arrived on Saturday 5th June and lasted until Saturday 19th June , and so my holiday has quickly and sadly been and gone! I had ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2010

Disapointing Not as good as PO

Review for Braemar to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
jacwills
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

From a cruise we expect good quality food,hate buffets, good entertainment, good value for money. Friendly and helpful staff Sailed 5th Sept 09, Meditarian Western. Ship sailed approx 4 hours late, due to bad weather. Embarkation no one told us what the procedure was. 1st morning at breakfast the waiters didn't make any indication if waiter service, kept on pointing to the buffet. Noticed a menu ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2009

Cabin Type: Twin Outside

