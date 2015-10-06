  • Newsletter
Dover to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
39 reviews

1-10 of 39 Dover to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Fun ship.

Review for Carnival Celebration to Transatlantic

ereve
ereve
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this for the excellent itinerary which it was. Excellent port stops; beautiful ship with plenty to do. Lots of daily activities if you are a social person and enjoy trying new things like dance classes, trivia games, lido parties. The shows were excellent as was the comedy. Casino was also fun and the dealers and managers were all very friendly as were most of the ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Fancy Upscale Tries to Do Expedition

Review for Seabourn Quest to Transatlantic

jbondoux
jbondoux
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Our first Seabourn Cruise. We were on board for 45 days, Dover to Montreal via Scotland, Iceland, Greenland, Labrador. The Viking historical highlights were the Hvalsey church in Greenland and the Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland. Sadly, the St. Kilda landing was scrubbed due to inclement weather. The scenic highlights were the fjords and glaciers of Prince Christian Sound, and the cultural ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Wonderful time!

Review for Disney Magic to Transatlantic

Cedricandsophie
Cedricandsophie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 22nd Disney Cruise. We have been on all the ships but the Magic is still the most magical. We were on the transatlantic cruise that left Dover on Sept 9 and arrived in NY on Sept 20. We had four days at sea to cross the Atlantic. The staff, entertainment, food was all top notch. There was lots to do during the day when at sea. Cooking class, cocktail tasting, movies, workshops ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Were we on the same cruise?

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

karenj4546
karenj4546
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Generally, when we travel, the time comes that you just want to click your heels together and be back at home. This cruise was not one of those times. We are avid cruisers, having been on most lines. We left Colorado on the 3rd of October. Although we’d booked our cruise only a couple of weeks prior to the sail date, we were able to take advantage of frequent flier points to keep our prices ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Penthouse with Large Balcony

Please read this

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

Very Critical
Very Critical
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised many times with various lines, but this was the first time with NCL. We booked a Transatlantic crossing, and after reading some reviews we were a bit apprehensive. WE HAD NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT! - We found that embarkation and disembarkation was very well organised, the cabin was a reasonable size, the shower room was the best we have had on any ship, the food was good, with lots ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

A Pleasant Surprise; Impressive

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

winky12
winky12
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We took this trip to visit my family in England as we do most years, 2010 was the last time we crossed on NCL, timing was the important factor we needed an early October crossing. Knowing it was hurricane season, we still chose this trip, Joaquine joined us for a couple of days before the Azores. ' Twas a bit rough, up to 27 ft seas. The remainder of the crossing was perfect, water, a sheet ...
Sail Date: October 2015

IT WAS THE WORSE CRUISE I HAVE BEEN ON

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

LINDSAYMC
LINDSAYMC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Checked in at Dover this took us 3hrs processing did not start until 1 instead of 12 and then problems with checking in passports and debit card We then encountered bad weather so all time was spent inside ship we tried everything but choose was limited and could not be classed as quality entertainment, after stop at the Azores and improvement in weather we went on deck 12 to enjoy the ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Anniversary Cruise was a total disaster

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

Dickweit
Dickweit
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised on NCL many times, as well as a number of other cruise lines. This has to rate as the worst cruising experience, ever. The only redeeming feature was that we met many friendly fellow cruisers from the US, UK and Germany. Some we hope to remain friends with in the future. The food was poor, in our opinion, and so heavily salted that my wife and I had to ask for no-salt meals. ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Very Good Ship and Crew - NCL Administration Not So Good

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

Gregory329
Gregory329
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We departed Dover on 6 October 2015 after a couple of weeks in Morocco and the Saraha. A nice change and we were glad to be on the Star. I made the mistake of attempting to move our cabins and we ended up in the forward section of deck 8 with an ocean view stateroom. This is not our first cruise, and it won't be our last on Norwegian. I should remind you that the placement of your stateroom ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Amazing Trans-Atlantic Voyage from Dover, England, UK to New York City, U.S.

Review for Carnival Legend to Transatlantic

Keowee_Retired
Keowee_Retired
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Wow, what an experience! We left Dover, England on September 24, 2013 and arrived in New York City on October 10, 2013. If you hate flying like we do, you should consider a Trans-Atlantic re-positioning cruise as an alternative. We visited Dover, Dublin, Glasgow, Belfast, Reykjavik, Qaqortoq, and St. John's. Plus, the best part, was a deviation in our route encouraged by the Cruise Director, John ...
Sail Date: September 2013

Cabin Type: Balcony

