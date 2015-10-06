  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Dover Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Horrible cruiseline

Review for Carnival Pride to Europe - All

User Avatar
Smithjackie
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

When we first boarded we experienced horrible service. Workers were rude. If you look too young to be able to buy anything they will treat you like you are not even there. So make sure when you are talking to the workers you put on a nice dress and a diamond necklace so that they will treat you with respect. The detail on the avtivities on the cruise were misleading. Dont trust anything that says ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Don't read reviews

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
gloria.wyld
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were just scrolling cruises and saw this one ,unbelievable price ,with just two weeks to sailing ,too good to miss ,so booked it !!! Then I started reading reviews how the crew were surly unhelpful etc...and I thought omg what have we done ,and worried for the next two weeks !!!!.... Well , how wrong were the reviews ,or what did people expect ...bowing and scapeing...we found everyone so ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Premium

Only just scraped a three!

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Dellibop
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation We picked this cruise because the dates fitted our needs and it was departing from the UK. I've cruised extensively with multiple cruise lines, but this was only my friend's second time at sea having travelled with P&O last time. It was relatively inexpensive at around £680 for the week including a drinks package. Embarkation was disappointing. We were 2 of only 65 guests joining ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Never again

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Liz and Richard
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is the worse cruise ever, not sure where to start. First the positive lifts are great, no waiting as plenty of them. Now the negatives, staff are rude, miserable and clearly not there to please, food in restaurant was appalling and water has to be paid for. Serve yourself buffet has a better choice but a majority of people have chosen that over restaurant clearly as queuing is horrendous ...
Sail Date: May 2018

A good four star cruise to some unusual ports.

Review for Braemar to Europe - All

User Avatar
gbs1112
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Cabin 7020 is a large cabin that has been created by joining two cabins. Cabin 7022 is missing from the deck plan. Though big there is a lot of waste space. The cabin that would be the original 7020 has no window but an angled outer wall leaving a recess that is unfurnished and of no use. Though there was a lot of space to use the design is unimaginative and the bathroom that juts into the ...
Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Great New Ports on this Maiden Mystery Cruise

Review for Braemar to Europe - All

User Avatar
tring
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Overall a good cruise, but we will not be tempted to sail anywhere from Dover in the future! It's access and the lack of decent hotels and taxis in the area is an absolute nightmare. As we were travelling down by train the day before the cruise we wanted a hotel in Dover, and we booked a sea view room at the Best Western as it was the only way we could be assured that we would not have a trail of ...
Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Twin Inside

Good itinerary but Fred.Olsen not for me

Review for Braemar to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Number34
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because of the itinerary - German waterways and that was everything we hoped for. Great stops at Flensburg, Travemunde, Hamburg and Bremen and peaceful and scenic cruise down the rivers and Kiel canal. At all ports we did our own thing so cannot comment on excursions. We had a superior suite on deck 7, roomy with sofa, two armchairs, loads of storage space and really large ...
Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Delightful River Cruising on the Braemar

Review for Braemar to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
heatherraine@ymail.com
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was one of the best, most relaxing cruises I have been on. The highlight was cruising along the Seine, to and from Rouen. We also cruised inland to Bordeaux, and that is a beautiful city. Evening entertainment was very good, and we were always able to find a seat for the 2nd sitting show. We were seated at a table for 4 and the couple we shared with, Edna and Peter were excellent company. ...
Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Large Superior Outside Twin

IT WAS THE WORSE CRUISE I HAVE BEEN ON

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

User Avatar
LINDSAYMC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Checked in at Dover this took us 3hrs processing did not start until 1 instead of 12 and then problems with checking in passports and debit card We then encountered bad weather so all time was spent inside ship we tried everything but choose was limited and could not be classed as quality entertainment, after stop at the Azores and improvement in weather we went on deck 12 to enjoy the ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Anniversary Cruise was a total disaster

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Dickweit
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised on NCL many times, as well as a number of other cruise lines. This has to rate as the worst cruising experience, ever. The only redeeming feature was that we met many friendly fellow cruisers from the US, UK and Germany. Some we hope to remain friends with in the future. The food was poor, in our opinion, and so heavily salted that my wife and I had to ask for no-salt meals. ...
Sail Date: October 2015

