Dover to Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
11 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 11 Dover to Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

A brilliant experience

Review for Bolette to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Gothic
10+ Cruises • Age 110s

I recently enjoyed a 7-nights cruise aboard Fred. Olsen's Bolette to Oslo and some fjords. It was my first trip out of the country since a cruise aboard Boudicca in February 2020 and therefore my very first cruise aboard Bolette. Like many other people I had grown very fond of both Black Watch and Boudicca but as they were approaching their 50th birthdays one knew that they would not be around ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Lovely cruise on beautiful ship

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
silversurf
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We managed to get the last accessible cabin on this sailing. Even if you use a small foldable wheelchair, as I do, Saga insist that you have an accessible cabin (elf and safety), and there aren’t many. Chauffeured car to Dover was easy, with a short comfort stop on the way. Our cabin was lovely and comfortable, but with limited storage space. We could have done with a larger dressing table ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Traveled with disabled person

A wonderful surprise and magnificent cruise.

Review for Balmoral to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
troath
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Most pleasant cruise to date. My husband and I have just returned from a cruise to the Norwegian Fjords with Fred Olsen. In a nutshell, it was a joy from start to finish. The organisation getting everyone on the Balmoral was fantastic, and getting off was so simple. Many people have a fear of larger ships. The Balmoral accommodates 1400 passengers. But at no time did we feel crowded. There was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Inside

Traveled with children

Norway

Review for Balmoral to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Harvey wall banger !
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having sailed with Fred before we decided to do the Norway ,Arrived Dover parked the old bus up, Check in seemed to take for ever with those above our deck taking preference on boarding, lots of old people over 60 if you catch my drift . One thing about Fred Olsen if it sank there are enough sticks on board you could build a raft and it is like a mortuary after 23.59 . Well her who is to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Outside

Very good overall but disappointing drinks

Review for Balmoral to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Doc-Nexie
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

On Saturday 30th April my partner and I travelled with Fred Olsen on Balmoral to Norway. My partner and I are in our early 20's, so much younger than most travellers. We found that the design of Balmoral was quite dated and feel that it could do with a make-over, new carpets, chairs etc. but no problems with the facilities so we couldn't complain. We arrived at Dover at 12pm (the times given ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Cabin Type: Superior Inside

First timers with Fred

Review for Balmoral to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
SimonCornes
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My partner saw the cruise advertised as a last minute deal via Iglu so it was booked on the Monday and we sailed the following Sunday. I have to say that both Iglu and Fred Olsen were brilliant. My other half had a 'significant' birthday on the Wednesday of the cruise and I told Fred. I thought I could maybe sort out a cake but I discussed it with the company and a very helpful young lady called ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Cabin Type: Outside with Porthole

Scenic cruise

Review for Balmoral to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Suespecs
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the convenience of a Newcastle departure,we live in the north of England and wanted to avoid flying. Check in was easy and boarding was well organised. We had a cabin in the forward section on the 4th deck,lots of storage and kept nice and clean by housekeeping. When we sailed away the sun was shining and temperatures made us feel as if in the med ,not ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

The Disney cruise to Norway and the Fjords was as magical as Elsa!

Review for Disney Magic to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
lbom
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise as we have always wanted to go to the Fjords and with this being a special "Frozen"-themed cruise to Norway, we couldn't resist! The challenge in researching the cruise was that there was very little information about it out in the web and so mostly we went on faith and Disney's reputation. We have sailed with Disney once prior to this sailing in the Caribbean on the Dream, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Cruising with Fred

Review for Braemar to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
bwatch
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was the second cruise on Braemar following 4 on the Black Watch. As on all 6 cruises, from embarkation, 5 from Dover and 1 from Southampton, everything was straightforward and very efficient. The same remark applies to disembarkation. I make particular reference to the friendliness of the crew on both ships who could not be more helpful. The quality of the food was of a very high order as ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Twin Outside

Cruise to Norway

Review for Braemar to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
posh43
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my first cruise on a Fred Olsen vessel. I usually cruise with Royal Caribbean and P&O. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised, as have previously read negative reviews about this ship. I can only compare with my previous experiences, but although small, this ship exceeded my expectations. The food is excellent and the best I have had on a cruise. The staff are welcoming and so ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Twin Outside

