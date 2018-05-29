  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Dover Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
289 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 289 Dover Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Horrible cruiseline

Review for Carnival Pride to Europe - All

User Avatar
Smithjackie
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

When we first boarded we experienced horrible service. Workers were rude. If you look too young to be able to buy anything they will treat you like you are not even there. So make sure when you are talking to the workers you put on a nice dress and a diamond necklace so that they will treat you with respect. The detail on the avtivities on the cruise were misleading. Dont trust anything that says ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

First time on Carnival

Review for Carnival Pride to Europe - All

User Avatar
optipessi
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We received a text offering this cruise as a very competitive price so we decided to bite the bullet and do our first post covid cruise. We usually sail with P and O, this was our first time on Carnival so we were interested to see how they compare. Our cruise company used Port Parking which had a 15 minute transfer from Folkestone, embarkation was fairly smooth, a bit of queuing outside the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Fancy Upscale Tries to Do Expedition

Review for Seabourn Quest to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jbondoux
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Our first Seabourn Cruise. We were on board for 45 days, Dover to Montreal via Scotland, Iceland, Greenland, Labrador. The Viking historical highlights were the Hvalsey church in Greenland and the Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland. Sadly, the St. Kilda landing was scrubbed due to inclement weather. The scenic highlights were the fjords and glaciers of Prince Christian Sound, and the cultural ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Great Way to See Ireland

Review for Seabourn Quest to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Fairwinds789
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Great itinerary. Lots of stops in Ireland. One really gets a feel for the country and island. Northern Ireland was also very interesting. Most of the excursions were satisfactory but tame. We did some trips on our own (such as to Bushmills Irish Whiskey Distillery and Antrim Coast), Limerick, and other places where we wanted to spend more time. But many of the ship excursions were half day and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

No longer a Luxury Experience

Review for Seabourn Quest to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
llp28
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are long time Seabourn cruisers recently off a 16 day cruise on Quest. Last year on an 18 day trip on Ovation we noticed many changes, not for the good. This trip, it’s clear the product has sunk far below what it once was. 1. Dinner Service in the Restaurant/Colonnade. Three dinners where we casually appeared between 7:30 and 8:30. Result: At least a half hour between courses. Water ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

They called me by name from the beginning!

Review for Seabourn Quest to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
rgerik
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I just returned from my first, but not last, Seabourn cruise aboard Quest. The ship itself was wonderful, but it was the staff and crew that impressed me the most. From the first moment I arrived on board, I was made to feel as if I were the most important person in the world. Almost from the moment I boarded, all of those with whom I came in contact knew and called me by my name! (I realize ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Good - but not as good as expected

Review for Seabourn Quest to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ochealaaf
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Nice small ship, great itinerary. Scotland, Iceland, Greenland. There are three "castes" on the ship: The Antarctica experienced (orange parka), the Alaska experienced (blue parka) - and the rest :-). Most in their 70+. Excellent stateroom, very spacy (28m2). Good housekeeping. Dining good - but not so good as expected. Food often was not made to order, so often food was overcooked. Service ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Seabourn Suite

Traveled with children

Seabourn Quest's First Ever Meet & Mingle Party

Review for Seabourn Quest to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
peonyflower
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise for its awesome itinerary. We've been in over 115 countries, but not Iceland or Greenland. Those of us on the Roll Call thought we'd have a Meet & Mingle get together. The Quest was unaware of such a social gathering. I met with the Hotel and Bar Manager who made our Meet & Mingle possible. I was so delighted such a party would take place. Guest services helped in ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Circumnavigation of Ireland

Review for Seabourn Quest to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
davidh68
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Have sailed on Cunard, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Holland America. This was our 4th Seabourn cruise. We like the beauty of the ships, the great food and service. This was a port intensive cruise and gave us, we think, a good tasting of Ireland, as well as stops in the Scilly Isles, The Isles of Mull and Iona in Scotand, and Holyhead, Wales. We took only 3 excursions - one to Tresco and it's ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Don't read reviews

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
gloria.wyld
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were just scrolling cruises and saw this one ,unbelievable price ,with just two weeks to sailing ,too good to miss ,so booked it !!! Then I started reading reviews how the crew were surly unhelpful etc...and I thought omg what have we done ,and worried for the next two weeks !!!!.... Well , how wrong were the reviews ,or what did people expect ...bowing and scapeing...we found everyone so ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Premium

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Dover Reviews
Dover Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
Dover Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
Dover Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Dover Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Dover Casino Cruises Cruise Reviews
Dover Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.