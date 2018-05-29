Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

This 2 week cruise down the French/Spanish/Portuguese coast was an excellent way to get back into cruising. It was our 7th Saga cruise and the second on the new Saga ships. As usual, we were picked up from home and , on this occasion, taken to Tilbury docks. The embarkation procedure was somewhat chaotic with too many taxis arriving at the same time. Coupled with the requirement for 2 COVID tests, ...