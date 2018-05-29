Dover to France Cruise Reviews

Reflections of the Seabourn Ovation

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
cruiser4801
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Seabourn. There are good things about the Seabourn Ovation but not enough of them for us to return. Here's our 14 day cruise review. The Restaurant: Missed the mark entirely. The food and service are not good. Examples are tasteless halibut, bland filet mignon, horrible sauces to accompany meats, dry omelettes, and more. The standards do not reflect the price paid for ...
Sail Date: June 2024

Traveled with children

lovely ship, superb food, wonderful crew - we had a fantastic time!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
shardgherkin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As first time Saga cruisers we didn't know what to expect. We enjoyed our cruise immensely. We were very impressed by all aspects of the cruise. We loved the Spirit of Adventure's interior decor. Our cabin was spotlessly clean, everything in pristine condition and it was very comfortable. The crew were outstanding. Always cheerful, smiling, nothing was ever too much trouble. The food ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Well worth the wait

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
GerryL13
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I put down a deposit on a pair of Saga cruises in March 2020 for a 2021 cruise date. Poor timing, eh? It wasn't until three years later that I finally boarded the Spirit of Adventure to go on two different back-to-back cruises than I had initially booked. I chose Saga not so much for the itineraries but for the ship. And for what I had read about how they welcome solo travelers. I was not ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Nice ship but attention to detail required

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
selwob
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This 2 week cruise down the French/Spanish/Portuguese coast was an excellent way to get back into cruising. It was our 7th Saga cruise and the second on the new Saga ships. As usual, we were picked up from home and , on this occasion, taken to Tilbury docks. The embarkation procedure was somewhat chaotic with too many taxis arriving at the same time. Coupled with the requirement for 2 COVID tests, ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Balmoral, ate Autumn cruise on the Seine, France

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
ES5331
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time with Fred Olsen and got a great saver deal. Sailing from Dover was so easy with excellent parking arrangements at the port and easy embarkation. This smaller ship is has a very friendly crew and staff. Excellent shows and entertainers in the bars and loung areas. Drinks and spa treatments are a reasonable price - much better than any other cruise line I have been with. Five course ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside with Porthole

Seabourn has the best service on the Seas!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
EAJfromSC
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

To begin, this wasn't my first cruise, just my first Seabourn cruise. The Seabourn company makes booking, travel, embarking, etc. very easy and organized. From the second you arrive, you'll realize this is no ordinary cruise ship. The entire staff, without exception, is friendly, polite, knowledgeable, professional, and most importantly when on a cruise, looking to pamper and attend to your needs. ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Terrible disappointment, sad realization

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Melody Harmony
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have had many years of delightful sailing with Seabourn (Diamond Elite member). We have sailed exclusively with Seabourn for a decade. This time, our trip was from Dover (London) to Venice - about a month - on Ovation. The ships are lovely, as are the cabins. The cabin stewardess was excellent. The cruise director was excellent - but the apparent problems are far from his ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite

1st time on Seabourn

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Travl1n
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because the itinerary was all new to us and it hit some spots on our bucket list, including Giverny, D-Day beaches, Bayeux Tapestries, and Lisbon. Embarkation was quick and easy. Had an early private excursion in Lisbon and getting off the ship was very fast. For the first 24 hours, service in the Restaurant and Colonnade was slow and we got the impression that the servers ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Another fabulous cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
ab21au
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise (22 days London to Barcelona) because the itinerary suited us and we had cruised 3 times before with Seabourn and each cruise had been better than before. This cruise did not disappoint. We spent 9 days in London prior to driving down through Kent to Dover, an excellent way to start a holiday. We had booked a B&B in Dover but on arrival the host was most unpleasant so we ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Don't read reviews

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Costa Mediterranea

User Avatar
gloria.wyld
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were just scrolling cruises and saw this one ,unbelievable price ,with just two weeks to sailing ,too good to miss ,so booked it !!! Then I started reading reviews how the crew were surly unhelpful etc...and I thought omg what have we done ,and worried for the next two weeks !!!!.... Well , how wrong were the reviews ,or what did people expect ...bowing and scapeing...we found everyone so ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Premium

