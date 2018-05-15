  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Dover Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.0
251 reviews

1-10 of 251 Dover Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Horrible cruiseline

Review for Carnival Pride to Europe - All

User Avatar
Smithjackie
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

When we first boarded we experienced horrible service. Workers were rude. If you look too young to be able to buy anything they will treat you like you are not even there. So make sure when you are talking to the workers you put on a nice dress and a diamond necklace so that they will treat you with respect. The detail on the avtivities on the cruise were misleading. Dont trust anything that says ...
Sail Date: June 2022

First time on Carnival

Review for Carnival Pride to Europe - All

User Avatar
optipessi
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We received a text offering this cruise as a very competitive price so we decided to bite the bullet and do our first post covid cruise. We usually sail with P and O, this was our first time on Carnival so we were interested to see how they compare. Our cruise company used Port Parking which had a 15 minute transfer from Folkestone, embarkation was fairly smooth, a bit of queuing outside the ...
Sail Date: June 2022

The good outweighed the bad

Review for Disney Magic to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
alaskaboundx2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is old, so you do need to overlook the wear and tear, but the smaller size is nice. First the bad-- 1) Embarkation was the biggest mess I have ever seen-- all the tour buses came at the same time, there was no plan and we stood outside in the cold for several hours A HUGE mess. Started the trip on a bad note. 2) The food is so-so, watery eggs in the morning, dried out hamburger ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

July 2019 Iceland Norway cruis

Review for Disney Magic to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cedricandsophie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 22nd Disney cruise. We have been on all ships but I think the Magic is our favorite. We reserved this cruise for the itinerary but we love the ship. We have an adult disabled daughter who still loves all the characters and we always bring her best friend, also disabled. They have the freedom to roam around on their own. The staff and crew are wonderful to them. We had four ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Wonderful time!

Review for Disney Magic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Cedricandsophie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 22nd Disney Cruise. We have been on all the ships but the Magic is still the most magical. We were on the transatlantic cruise that left Dover on Sept 9 and arrived in NY on Sept 20. We had four days at sea to cross the Atlantic. The staff, entertainment, food was all top notch. There was lots to do during the day when at sea. Cooking class, cocktail tasting, movies, workshops ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Disney UK cruise was magical!

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
GypsyMama99
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My family thoroughly enjoyed our Disney cruise on the Magic. We flew from the US to London and used Disney transportation to get to the departure port of Dover. Disney employs local people to do the ground work such as greeting and driving as well as leading tour groups in each destination. Because these are people who live in the destination areas, they are able to provide more interesting and ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Traveled with children

Exceeded all expectations....again

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
JMan604
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

After being blown away with the service provided by Disney cruise lines last year, we opted to book another cruise during our trip. We picked British Isles with the same Disney Magic that we sailed last year. Let's recap from my last review, everything was perfect except for the food. I had to go out of my way to truly rate that food as below average. It was not enjoyable at all. I wrote ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Traveled with children

Don't read reviews

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
gloria.wyld
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were just scrolling cruises and saw this one ,unbelievable price ,with just two weeks to sailing ,too good to miss ,so booked it !!! Then I started reading reviews how the crew were surly unhelpful etc...and I thought omg what have we done ,and worried for the next two weeks !!!!.... Well , how wrong were the reviews ,or what did people expect ...bowing and scapeing...we found everyone so ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Premium

Only just scraped a three!

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Dellibop
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation We picked this cruise because the dates fitted our needs and it was departing from the UK. I've cruised extensively with multiple cruise lines, but this was only my friend's second time at sea having travelled with P&O last time. It was relatively inexpensive at around £680 for the week including a drinks package. Embarkation was disappointing. We were 2 of only 65 guests joining ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Never again

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Liz and Richard
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is the worse cruise ever, not sure where to start. First the positive lifts are great, no waiting as plenty of them. Now the negatives, staff are rude, miserable and clearly not there to please, food in restaurant was appalling and water has to be paid for. Serve yourself buffet has a better choice but a majority of people have chosen that over restaurant clearly as queuing is horrendous ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Other Cruise Styles from Dover Reviews
Dover Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Dover Casino Cruises Cruise Reviews
Dover Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Dover Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
