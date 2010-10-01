Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Dover to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruising not for us... we want to see places.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

User Avatar
Old Bobbo
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

A taster cruise for my wife and I ... first time cruisers. We wer picked up by taxi at the Saga arranged time of 2.30pm, boarded at Dover to be told by the check in assistant " shame you have just missed lunch". Not a great welcome. We were not aware that we could have boarded at 12 noon. Only Saga know why they booked transport at a time that we missed lunch. We were pre-booked into the ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Just about acceptable - but badly managed and not very good value

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Bolette

User Avatar
feljen
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This would have been an awkward cruise anyway - with reduced passenger numbers due to covid precautions and with half of the original destinations - most of those on the strength of which we'd originally booked this holiday - cancelled, plus an unfortunate breakdown and delay at Belfast further complicating schedules. What turned awkwardness into, at times, full-throated disaster was the ship's ...
Sail Date: August 2021

1st time on Seabourn

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Travl1n
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because the itinerary was all new to us and it hit some spots on our bucket list, including Giverny, D-Day beaches, Bayeux Tapestries, and Lisbon. Embarkation was quick and easy. Had an early private excursion in Lisbon and getting off the ship was very fast. For the first 24 hours, service in the Restaurant and Colonnade was slow and we got the impression that the servers ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Another fabulous cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
ab21au
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise (22 days London to Barcelona) because the itinerary suited us and we had cruised 3 times before with Seabourn and each cruise had been better than before. This cruise did not disappoint. We spent 9 days in London prior to driving down through Kent to Dover, an excellent way to start a holiday. We had booked a B&B in Dover but on arrival the host was most unpleasant so we ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Seabourn has the best service on the Seas!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
EAJfromSC
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

To begin, this wasn't my first cruise, just my first Seabourn cruise. The Seabourn company makes booking, travel, embarking, etc. very easy and organized. From the second you arrive, you'll realize this is no ordinary cruise ship. The entire staff, without exception, is friendly, polite, knowledgeable, professional, and most importantly when on a cruise, looking to pamper and attend to your needs. ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Terrible disappointment, sad realization

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

User Avatar
Melody Harmony
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have had many years of delightful sailing with Seabourn (Diamond Elite member). We have sailed exclusively with Seabourn for a decade. This time, our trip was from Dover (London) to Venice - about a month - on Ovation. The ships are lovely, as are the cabins. The cabin stewardess was excellent. The cruise director was excellent - but the apparent problems are far from his ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite

IT WAS THE WORSE CRUISE I HAVE BEEN ON

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Star

User Avatar
LINDSAYMC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Checked in at Dover this took us 3hrs processing did not start until 1 instead of 12 and then problems with checking in passports and debit card We then encountered bad weather so all time was spent inside ship we tried everything but choose was limited and could not be classed as quality entertainment, after stop at the Azores and improvement in weather we went on deck 12 to enjoy the ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

NCL SUN -19 days

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Sun

User Avatar
Valeen
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I'd read complaints about the food not being very good on this ship, and the buffet area being short on seating, so I pleased to experience the opposite. My husband and I did not love every dish we tried, but over all the food was good. The fish was always good. I was pleased with the variety of choices offered in the buffet at lunch and supper. Some days we ate every meal at the buffet and we ...
Sail Date: October 2010

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

