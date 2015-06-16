This was our first time on any Saga holiday and we both agreed that 'Spirit of Discovery' and the whole Saga experience is impressive. And the voyage was pretty spectacular too. We had a ‘Standard Twin’ cabin which was more than adequate. We didn’t like not being able to switch off the ‘night light’ in the bathroom, or the lack of a settee, but it was very quiet with soft-closing drawers and more ...
The ship was fantastic, small but very friendly as you got to know lots of people. The food the entertainment and all the staff were fantastic. This was my first cruise and I worried that there may not be enough to do.What a joke we ended up running from deck to deck in order to do all the quizzes, table tennis and every thing else we wanted to do. The out door pool even though we were in the ...