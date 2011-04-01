  • Newsletter
London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury) to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
1.5
Terrible
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury) to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Floating Care Home!

Review for Ambience to Cuba

User Avatar
Maldoc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this as it was a No fly cruise to Cuba. We knew it was cheap with many added expensive extras. 30 year old ship. Most passengers over 70, some on disability scooters. Too few sun loungers so fights broke out. Borough Market was mayhem at popular meal times and windows all fogged up. All junior staff were great. Very clean ship, good choice of food superb waiters. Unable to see ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

A disapointing carrabean adventure

Review for Aurora to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Steve v
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Oh dear Oh dear. We have cruised now with P&O for around 8 years, our previous sailing four years ago on board Oriana from Southampton to the Caribbean and back. Our Son got married on board and we had a wonderful time despite a storm at sea. There was plenty of things to do and the entertainment and food on board was varied and of good quality. Two years ago we went with friend on a Mediterranean ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2011

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Shower

