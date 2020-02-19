This cruise, long anticipated after so long a lock down , was simply glorious. We have cruised several hundred times over 40 years, but this sailing ship cruise on Golden Horizon was exceptional in so many ways. We’d planned to be on the original inaugural cruse, but as it was cancelled we chose a Harwich round trip during Cowes week, a 11 day trip. As we joined the 5 masts towered over the port, ...
We were going on our Golden Wedding cruise with two !o g standing friends over Christmas for the first time. A cruise which had been looking to for many months which was ruined by poor service from the start. Destinations changed and replaced by ports and cut short timings in port on a number of occasions with little consideration for passengers. One old couple never even got off the boat having ...
I had, for a long time, a desire to cruise with Hurtigruten and when they offered showcase cruises from UK I booked the first one sailing from Tilbury. The onboard experience surpassed what I had imagined. Embarking was uncomplicated and fairly speedy, considering everyone had to be tested for the Covid 19 virus before boarding the ship. I favoured the idea of checking in on the allocated ...
We chose this cruise for Iceland, and the Scottish islands. Overall, the itinerary was great, and from this perspective we loved the cruise. The weather was definitely against us, though, and some extremely rough days at sea meant we didn't leave the cabin much - not necessarily a bad thing in light of virus concerns. However, there are many reasons we wouldn't sail on this ship again and the ...
This was my 2nd time with CMV. I chose this cruise due to the itinerary and price. I am happy to travel on any cruise ship with any company, and would usually chose by itinerary and price (specifically solo supplement - I refuse to pay a large supplement).
CMV doesn't do frills, however it never claims to. This trip, as with my last one with CMV provided a good itinerary, edible (and ...
Ship felt a bit “old & tired" – the stairs were steep between decks.
Tables not equipped for rolling – we experienced severe weather conditions where items just skidded off tables – lips on the edges of tables would help or some friction covering on the tables?
You can purchase WiFi – but this was relatively expensive and only really worked in (or near) the Reception area.
Food / ...
So many negative comments about this ship which I thought unfair. When you book you know it's an old ship and that it's rated 3 star. We've just returned and had a great time. Because of the seriousness of the virus it was obvious to us that extra measures were being taken to keep passengers safe. This was enforced at Tilbury with a thermal camera being used to screen passengers before they ...
We chose this CMV cruise on Magellan as it offered ports along the Norwegian coast not available with our normal cruise line, Princess.
What a let-down!!!
To begin with, a few days before the cruise we were advised that ship would be departing a day later than scheduled, and the cruise shortened by a day, and somehow this lost two ports.
The cruise package included transport by bus from ...
Never heard of this cruise line or ship but got what I thought was a good offer from “trip a deal”, but you get what you pay for don’t you.
The sail date was delayed by one day due to bad weather but we missed out on two ports of call for some unknown and not informed reason.
We had to organise our transfer from the hotel in London to Tilbury cruise terminal ourselves, something the travel ...
Sometimes the food was great, sometimes very ordinary. The desserts in particular started to taste much the same - there was often no subtlety or nuance of flavour. It was just all sugar and chocolate. The only exception was when I had a couple of lemon desserts which were extraordinary. We were given a outside view cabin on the 5th deck but would advise people not to book ocean view rooms on the ...