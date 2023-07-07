The ship was beautifully decorated for Christmas. The service on board from every member of staff was excellent. Our cabin was upgraded for us and provided welcome extra space for three of us in a beautifully appointed suite. The entertainment was good, shows by the crew and a comedian we have seen before and thoroughly enjoyed again along with an excellent singer. Talks from the guest speakers ...
Have sailed several times with Fred Olsen on the Borealis, this will probably be my last cruise with them. The suite was tired looking, with two large patches of water damage stained black. Despite this, it had everything needed for a comfortable short cruise. The cabin stewardess was excellent, nothing felt like too much trouble, but this really is where the positives end. The ship has not aged ...
Ambassador cruises - Ambition British Isles and Seine
Having done over 100 cruises with various cruiselines we only booked this cruise because the departure port, Liverpool was only an hour away from home, the price was low and it went to 5 ports we had never visited including a sail along the River Seine to Rouen.
Embarkation was quick at Liverpool. We were issued with our cruise cards ...
We wanted to see the islands around the UK. This cruise fulfilled this itinerary very well, only due to bad weather we weren't able to land on the Isle of Mull.
There were many highlights but we particularly enjoyed the trip down the River Seine to Rouen.
We also found the tenders to the islands very frequent. There were perhaps some difficulties for some passengers getting on and off the ...
Last cruise with Fred we were given our first ever upgrade to a magnificent Premier suite, well would you believe it,it happened again,
We stayed the night at the Crown Plaza adjacent to the cruise terminal and left the car there, embarking was fairly easy and our suite was as before sumptuous,
First meal in the Aurora was a disaster, service was abominable, staff were running around like ...
We chose this cruise on Borealis from Liverpool at 4 weeks notice .we thought we would try an in inside cabin, very roomy plenty of storage .Very acceptable.We were given second sitting dining which we managed to change once on board the ship.
Apparently we were very fortunate.The first night’s entertainment was a show by the ship’s entertainers.It was very downhill from there, till their ...
Chose this cruise as we live on the Wirral side of Mersey. Within 30minutes of leaving home, we were checked in and in our cabin.Food fantastic Staff excellent. Shows amazing.
Downside We had Superior Junior Suite Mid ships deck 10 Cabin. We hadn’t realised we were directly under the swimming pool. Woken up early hours of the morning when the were filling the pool.
Bathroom had Bathtub ...
Firstly apologies for the second part of this review however something needs to be said Ease of access to the port of Liverpool and Iceland was the major attraction for us We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and if Ambassador could make a few tweaks I would have rated it a 5.
The cabin was of a good standard although smaller than these newer ships but that only to be expected on an older ...
We chose this cruise to Iceland & the Faroes, because it departed from Liverpool, and we liked the idea of cruising without flying.
The hits:
Embarkation was a breeze. Probably the fastest we have ever experienced.
The entertainment teams, singing/dancing theatre team, plays & vignettes, and the classical duo (Alina & Marina) were excellent; high quality, well rehearsed and far more ...
Ambition cruise ship feedback. I completed an 11-day cruise to Iceland from Liverpool to Iceland in July 2023. The ship holds a maximum of 1200 passengers and all cabins were in use. The ship is well laid out with plenty of indoor seating and does not have that crammed in feeling of the newer, bigger cruise ships. I feel sure there would be more outdoor seating for warmer weather cruises. ...