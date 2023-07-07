Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ambition

We wanted to see the islands around the UK. This cruise fulfilled this itinerary very well, only due to bad weather we weren't able to land on the Isle of Mull. There were many highlights but we particularly enjoyed the trip down the River Seine to Rouen. We also found the tenders to the islands very frequent. There were perhaps some difficulties for some passengers getting on and off the ...