Review for Borealis to Spain

Embarkation went smoothly, Senior Officers at the gangway as we boarded, all very welcoming. Found our cabin very easily, well appointed single bed layout, plenty of storage, safe n wardrobes. Settee dresser and chair, tea n coffee making. Slept like a log throughout. Yani our chambermaid introduced herself and looked after ourselves very well. First stop, pool bar, where Julius greeted us and ...