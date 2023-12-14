Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Borealis

Have sailed several times with Fred Olsen on the Borealis, this will probably be my last cruise with them. The suite was tired looking, with two large patches of water damage stained black. Despite this, it had everything needed for a comfortable short cruise. The cabin stewardess was excellent, nothing felt like too much trouble, but this really is where the positives end. The ship has not aged ...