Liverpool to Germany Cruise Reviews

3.0
Average
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Liverpool to Germany Cruise Reviews

Christmas markets cruise

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Borealis

3 Bees
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The ship was beautifully decorated for Christmas. The service on board from every member of staff was excellent. Our cabin was upgraded for us and provided welcome extra space for three of us in a beautifully appointed suite. The entertainment was good, shows by the crew and a comedian we have seen before and thoroughly enjoyed again along with an excellent singer. Talks from the guest speakers ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Disappointing decline in Fred Olsens standards

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Borealis

Aqualady321
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Have sailed several times with Fred Olsen on the Borealis, this will probably be my last cruise with them. The suite was tired looking, with two large patches of water damage stained black. Despite this, it had everything needed for a comfortable short cruise. The cabin stewardess was excellent, nothing felt like too much trouble, but this really is where the positives end. The ship has not aged ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

