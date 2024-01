Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Borealis

We were wary of returning to cruising as it is a very different world to our last cruise in December 2019 but we came home, having thoroughly enjoyed the cruise and having felt safe throughout the 11 daýs - so much so that we have booked another cruise for December. You could ask for nothing more, from Fred Olsen, to reassure you over Covid protocols. We can all find faults and claim to have had ...