Review for Borealis to Canada & New England

I really don't know where to begin! Firstly, we specifically booked a cabin with bath. Our cabin was changed 5 weeks before departure and then 5 days before departure - to a cabin with no bath and very little wardrobe space for three travellers on a 19 night cruise! (We spoke with various other travellers who reported leaking showers, wet carpets, cabin windows leaking and even balcony doors being ...