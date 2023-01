Review for Borealis to Arctic

Not been on Fred Olsen for a while and chose this 14 day cruise to see the Northern Lights or should I say hope to see the Northern Lights! Embarkation was at the Liverpool Cruise Terminal, and it was a doddle, far better than Southampton. There had been some cases of gastro-enteritis on the previous cruise, so we were late boarding as the ship had a top to bottom clean before we could board. ...