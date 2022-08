Review for MSC Virtuosa to British Isles & Western Europe

Experienced cruiser (15+ with CCL, NCL, RCCL, and MSC) This was our first European Cruise Experience. We embarked on this cruise ship mid itinerary (Portugal 7/27/22 and disembarked on 8/10/22) so we were part of 2 different cruises. The beginning portion of our cruise had less passengers (~3000) than the 2nd portion (~5000 pax) so we were able to see a big difference. The Virtuosa was ...