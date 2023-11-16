  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Lisbon to USVI Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.8
Poor
6 reviews

Filters

1-6 of 6 Lisbon to USVI Cruise Reviews

Amazing new ship

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Viva

Medcruiseprincess
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Just got back from the transatlantic on board the brand new VIVA. The ship is beautiful. Cabins: The rooms are much bigger than other ships. Plenty of outlets and a real modern feel. The bathrooms are large with great room in the shower. Food: The food options are virtually unlimited. On an 11 day trip it was hard to eat at the same venue. We really enjoyed the Indulge food hall, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Should be called the Norwegian "Lineup"

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Viva

jakd4
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Love doing transatlantic cruises and have cruised with RCL, Disney, Norwegian and Princess transatlantics- this was by far the worst cruise in my 20+ yrs of cruising. This ship is setup totally wrong and the way in which Norwegian has utilized the small areas is lacking in customer comfort- I have never had to work harder at everything including the buffet. The seat hunt in the buffet is ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Navigating the Experience on NCL's Viva: A Comprehensive Review

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Viva

nsitt
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Sailing on NCL's Viva in November, we embarked on a journey with expectations of a seamless blend of novelty and perfection. However, our experience unveiled a mix of highs and lows. 1. Expectations vs. Reality: The Haven's loungers stained with airborne exhaust soot, leaving black marks on both furniture and clothing, was an unprecedented and unsatisfactory experience. The staff's ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: The Haven Penthouse with Large Balcony

More aggravation that enjoyment

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Viva

Teresa A
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I love NCL and have never been disappointed until now. We chose the NCL Viva because we love cruising in new ships on their first transatlantic crossing. The NCL Viva is visually stunning. The comedians onboard were fantastic. The band in Syd Norman’s Pour House was wonderful. However… The 6-7-8 common areas are no longer the hub of the ship and are too small. On ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

The only issue is they should have gone further

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Viva

boxman52
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are on the Viva after spending 2 weeks on Virgin Voyages. I have the impression that both ships are trying the same thing. However where Virgin dares to be different Viva goes almost there and the bottles out Take the Galley on VV it's great, really nice food made fresh to order. Viva has the same concept but limits the space & choice because it has installed a traditional too small ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

A Beautiful but Disappointing Ship

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Viva

Ateam2000
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were on the Epic at O’Sheehan’s a few years ago watching the new ships presentation on the big screen in the atrium and were intrigued by the new Prima class ships coming. It was billed as a smaller class with a premium feel and we looked forward to their launch. While planning this year’s transatlantic crossing I was delighted to see that the Prima and Viva were competitively priced with other ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Lisbon to USVI
Lisbon to USVI Norwegian Viva Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.