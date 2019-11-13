  • Newsletter
Lisbon to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
95 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 95 Lisbon to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Doesn't measure up!

Review for Carnival Pride to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ptaalseth
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a repositioning cruise of 13 days from Lisbon to Tampa. We chose it as a potentially relaxing way to return to the USA after several weeks touring Portugal. Our Ocean Suite was large and the cabin staff kept it very clean. However, the Pride is an old ship, and the cabinet doors and drawer fronts were sagging and squeaky. We hesitated to open the closet door for fear of disturbing the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

FIRST VIKING CRUISE EXPERIENCE

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Jessica01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a transatlantic christmas cruise from lisbon to miami,florida. we chose it for the fact it was over christmas and we wanted to experience being at sea over the christmas season. It was all we expected and more. beautiful ship, viking sky. we spent two days in lisbon which was beautiful. the city was all decked out for this special time of the year. From the greeting at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Rough sailing but very good cruise

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
clprice73
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I chose this cruise because it was an affordable way to check out Viking, and we hadn't taken a holiday cruise previously. We are experienced cruisers but not with Viking. We picked up the cruise partway through in Lisbon, so we had no time to explore before embarkation. The first 48 hours were rough. There were maintenance problems with our cabin (a blocked drain caused disgusting ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Rocking Viking Sky

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
paul1439
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We embarked from Lisbon on Dec.16th at 11:00 PM. On Dec.17th at 12:00PM the Captain made announcement we are unable to sail to the Azores due to stormy seas and for our passengers safety. We are sailing to Mederia and will be there tomorrow. The ship was rolling sideways all day long and into the night. I have been on 60+ cruises and I know when the stabilizers are not on, the ship doesn't roll ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Not worth the money

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Dragon8
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

As a solo traveller and first time cruiser, I did a lot of research before I chose this cruise. I was impressed that Viking included so much and that it had a good reputation for its crew, destinations, and for its food. The crew were all wonderful especially as I was very sea sick for the first two days. Unlike other times when I have been seasick this took me days to recover. Whether it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

WORST CRUISE EVER "THE VIKING LADY LIED"

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
MDDSDLS
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

And I have taken several; why you wonder: #1 - I caught an intestinal illness on board, couldn't eat hardly eat anything but chicken soup and a little fruit for the last seven days of the cruise; it was an eleven night cruise. Couldn't determine if it was something I ate or if it was some inconsiderate passenger on board spreading disease; doesn't matter I caught it on board. I do want to ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for taking the time to share this detailed review of your travels with us, MDDSDLS. While we are pleased to learn the medical staff aboard Viking Sky impressed you, we regret to...

Sail Date: December 2019

Many relaxing sea days

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Peteyp
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

One of the reasons we chose this particular cruise was because of the stop in Bermuda. Well, on embarkation, we found out we couldn’t go to The Azores because of weather. We went south to Madeira instead. But, since we went south and then across the Atlantic from that point, we were too far south to go to Bermuda. We had hoped to see Bermuda to figure out where we wanted to go back and stay. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

First Atlantic Crossing!

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
sas5
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I had never done an Atlantic crossing, and the itinerary looked great. And - it was on Viking, so I felt it would be the best experience. For the most part, it was really interesting and met/exceeded my expectations. Only a few drawbacks for me: 1. Really bad weather and rough seas the first 4 days, obviously NOT Viking's fault, but I did not enjoy that much time being very seasick. Thank ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Luxury?

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Transatlantic

User Avatar
judi666
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just completed 2 b2b cruises, last one being a transatlantic. In good conscience, I will have to give the Explorer 4 stars. It is a pretty ship, although with some jarring and too glitzy decor. The much touted “art” looks like something purchased by the yard in a warehouse. Some very nice art glass pieces in various locations. Many comfortable lounges and places to relax. The staff is ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Amazing cruise from Lisbon to Rio!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ElandMar
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This our second time on Azamara and it definitely won't be our last. I have never been on a cruise where the staff and crew, from the Captain down to the young man cleaning the stairs, are so friendly. Having the Hotel Manager, the Cruise Director and assistant and others waving goodbye as we were disembarking was wonderful. It was as if we were valued friends who they couldn't bear to part ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

