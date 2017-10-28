  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Lisbon to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
12 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 12 Lisbon to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Sorry we can't or we are out!

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Silver Dawn

eldaradoe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Food so inconsistent, and lack of quality more often than not. Ran out of major booze labels, pierria and pelligrino water. I constantly failed to provide service that we expect on a luxury carrier. Staff inexperienced and would respond with a can't do it instead of checking and making sure it was done. Tours although included were too big....average 35 guests each. The formal and informal nights ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

Beautiful ship with a few flaws

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Dawn

markmoser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed transatlantic from lisbon to fort Lauderdale. The ship itself is wonderful being relatively new and impeccably maintained. The suites, common areas restaurants and butler service were excellent overall. Their touted new dining area called SALT was underwhelming. We asked for 2 but got one cooking class which was quite good. Problem areas were as follows: Intermittent very slow ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

This is NOT 6 star cruising

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Dawn

jhg20852
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just off the Silver Dawn - Silversea Dawn Transatlantic crossing My 82nd cruise, first time on an "ultra luxury" 6 star cruise: Lets make this an easy and interesting review, and tell me what you think.. Pros: The ship is very clean Most of the staff are great and try very hard Elevators are fast Check in was easy and fast All Suite Cabins are large and comfortable Food ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Not what I was expecting

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Silver Dawn

Joe&Barry
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We traveled to Lisbon and enjoyed 3 days before boarding, it’s a great city and we enjoyed our time. First off, we had a good cruise and very much enjoyed it, we were expecting the 6 star luxury cruise that is marketed, but is not what we received. Pros: Beautiful, spacious new ship. Our suite was a nice size and nice balcony. Our room attendant (Anil)and butler were terrific, always ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Well done Azamara !

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Quest

Bricklayer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised with Azamara several times in the past , and have always had a great experience ! And this , was no different ! This was a 9 night crossing from Lisbon to Bridgetown, Barbados , one stop in Madeira . From the outset , we received excellent service. We checked in leisurely at Lisbon, and boarded the ship in time for lunch. Staterooms were ready from about 1.30pm and our ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Very disappointing; they just did not care !

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

G from Oz
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Having just completed our Lisbon to Barcelona cruise with Regent, I thought this would be helpful for possible new cruisers. Overall the cruise was a disappointment as Regent have obviously cut back post Covid and without exception, all their past clients complained bitterly and vowed not to travel again with them. It started with a very poor choice of hotel in Lisbon near the airport and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Repairs galore

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Wind Surf

Sgjacobson
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship is falling apart at the seams and the owners don’t care about what passengers have to endure on board. Departure was delayed by 5 hours waiting for staff. My room had not been cleaned or set up. The deck was unfinished and unpainted. The front desk staff was ill equipped to handle all the passengers issues as they embarked. As a solo traveler my problems were not directly ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Almost perfect

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Odyssey

momger
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Service is exceptionally excellent by all staff allways. Food is not up to expectations: very refined on the printed menus but too many different ingredients result sometimes in lack of genuine taste. Thomas Keller Grill is just o.k., nothing exceptionnal. For lunch at the Collonade, there is not much variety for the cold dishes and salads: allways the shame shrimps and salmon and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Suite

180 degrees TOO Much From Ordinary

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Wind Surf

Full Time Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had never taken a motorized yacht before and wanted to try the smaller cruise experience. Yes the food was very good, always fresh and served timely. And the crew was very pleasant and focused on customer service. But, the ship is in disrepair. There are layers of peeling paint and rust everywhere. The entertainment is pretty lame and the specialty restaurants are nothing more than the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Wind Star Transatlantic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Wind Star

mariners
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

After a lengthy break from multiple sailings on Windstar, it was with some trepidation that we decided to book this trans-Atlantic crossing from Lisbon to Bridgetown on the Wind Star. We were concerned that we would be longing for the "old days" on this cruise. We shouldn’t have worried. The “new” Windstar exceeded our expectations in all areas with two exceptions that I will describe at the end ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Lisbon to the Southern Caribbean
Lisbon to the Southern Caribbean Seabourn Odyssey Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.