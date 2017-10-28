Food so inconsistent, and lack of quality more often than not. Ran out of major booze labels, pierria and pelligrino water. I constantly failed to provide service that we expect on a luxury carrier. Staff inexperienced and would respond with a can't do it instead of checking and making sure it was done. Tours although included were too big....average 35 guests each. The formal and informal nights ...
We sailed transatlantic from lisbon to fort Lauderdale. The ship itself is wonderful being relatively new and impeccably maintained.
The suites, common areas restaurants and butler service were excellent overall. Their touted new dining area called SALT was underwhelming. We asked for 2 but got one cooking class which was quite good.
Problem areas were as follows:
Intermittent very slow ...
Just off the Silver Dawn - Silversea Dawn Transatlantic crossing
My 82nd cruise, first time on an "ultra luxury" 6 star cruise:
Lets make this an easy and interesting review, and tell me what you think..
Pros:
The ship is very clean
Most of the staff are great and try very hard
Elevators are fast
Check in was easy and fast
All Suite Cabins are large and comfortable
Food ...
We traveled to Lisbon and enjoyed 3 days before boarding, it’s a great city and we enjoyed our time.
First off, we had a good cruise and very much enjoyed it, we were expecting the 6 star luxury cruise that is marketed, but is not what we received.
Pros:
Beautiful, spacious new ship. Our suite was a nice size and nice balcony. Our room attendant (Anil)and butler were terrific, always ...
We have cruised with Azamara several times in the past , and have always had a great experience ! And this , was no different !
This was a 9 night crossing from Lisbon to Bridgetown, Barbados , one stop in Madeira .
From the outset , we received excellent service. We checked in leisurely at Lisbon, and boarded the ship in time for lunch.
Staterooms were ready from about 1.30pm and our ...
Having just completed our Lisbon to Barcelona cruise with Regent, I thought this would be helpful for possible new cruisers.
Overall the cruise was a disappointment as Regent have obviously cut back post Covid and without exception, all their past clients complained bitterly and vowed not to travel again with them.
It started with a very poor choice of hotel in Lisbon near the airport and ...
This ship is falling apart at the seams and the owners don’t care about what passengers have to endure on board. Departure was delayed by 5 hours waiting for staff.
My room had not been cleaned or set up. The deck was unfinished and unpainted. The front desk staff was ill equipped to handle all the passengers issues as they embarked. As a solo traveler my problems were not directly ...
Service is exceptionally excellent by all staff allways.
Food is not up to expectations: very refined on the printed menus but too many different ingredients result sometimes in lack of genuine taste.
Thomas Keller Grill is just o.k., nothing exceptionnal.
For lunch at the Collonade, there is not much variety for the cold dishes and salads: allways the shame shrimps and salmon and ...
We had never taken a motorized yacht before and wanted to try the smaller cruise experience. Yes the food was very good, always fresh and served timely. And the crew was very pleasant and focused on customer service. But, the ship is in disrepair. There are layers of peeling paint and rust everywhere. The entertainment is pretty lame and the specialty restaurants are nothing more than the ...
After a lengthy break from multiple sailings on Windstar, it was with some trepidation that we decided to book this trans-Atlantic crossing from Lisbon to Bridgetown on the Wind Star. We were concerned that we would be longing for the "old days" on this cruise. We shouldn’t have worried. The “new” Windstar exceeded our expectations in all areas with two exceptions that I will describe at the end ...