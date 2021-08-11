Review for Scenic Azure to Europe - River Cruise

The crew on Scenic Azure were literally fantastic. This was billed as a five star cruise and I must say it was truly six star cruising. We are experienced and regular cruisers on both ocean and river, and we have never been treated so well on any cruise or by and cruise company. The answer was yes - before the question asked. The Douro has the most lovely scenery and the quality of the ...