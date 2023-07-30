As a 40year old who has cruised multiple cruise lines, my first experience on a NCL boat makes me consider selling my NCL stock because as a shareholder I don’t believe NCL will be able to entice the next generation of cruisers with the way the operations are run.
o We had a private tour scheduled for La Rochelle that we missed 1hr of the 2.5hr tour because the shuttle ...
I almost never write reviews and I'm afraid this one is going to be long, but I feel I must say something. I have been on 8 cruises on 5 different lines and my wife, growing up in Long Beach, lost count but is over 50 cruises. This cruise has broken us from EVER going on NCL and almost from ANY cruise line ever again. From pre-boarding to disembarking almost every aspect was a zero. While I take ...
Here are the good and bad about this particular trip via Norwegian Getaway. Boarding was a disaster. No consideration for your selected boarding time. Spent well over 2 hours in line outside to get on ship. Room was a balcony and was good except for outlets. There were no USB outlets and two plugs. Hair dryer is close to balcony and not in bathroom. Small regfrigerator filled with water ...
When we were looking for a cruise to use our two $250 soon to expire future cruise credits, we chose the Getaway September 6th cruise that would be sailing out of Lisbon, which is one of our favorite cities to visit in Europe. Unfortunately, the cruise began with a terrible boarding process for nearly every passenger on the ship except for those who had booked cabins in the "Haven," who were ...
We booked this cruise 1 1/2 years ago when it was supposed to be the new ship, Viva. It wasn't finished due to supply chain issues and the Getaway went in it's place. There were well over 4K people on this ship AND 1500 children. Way too many people. I thought the food at Savor, Tropicana, and Taste were really good. We would upgrade and get the Cagney Steak for $15 upcharge. There were so many ...
We sailed on NCL Getaway in July and August 2023 on a cruise from Lisbon, Portugal to Southampton, England. My wife and I are in our 60s and have cruised over 30 times with 9 of those on NCL. Overall we enjoyed this cruise although there were some irritating aspects.
EMBARK: Embarkation in Lisbon was very smooth. We arrived at 1130am and were onboard the ship within 15 minutes (by 2pm we ...
The following problems occurred prior to and during our cruise. For the record, this was our Anniversary cruise too.
They couldn't schedule our return flight for five days after the cruise, eliminating our ability to take advantage of the buy one get one free Airfare promotion. I ended up paying double for my own airfare. Then to add insult to injury, without speaking to me, one of their ...
One of the main reasons for a cruise is the food. In the past you could get a very good meal without going to a specialty restaurant, that does not look to be the case anymore. This is our 4th cruise and this was the worst food by far, we did not have a good meal in the complimentary restaurants. The complimentary restaurants were subpar with no flavor and low quality. The exception was ...
I am writing because I have cruised before with Norwegian, and I thought food and service was great.
Not this time! We booked this as a very important ovation, party of seventeen through diferente parts of Europe… captains devotions ( because weather wasn’t bad) prohibited us to desembarco in Two destinations…
Instead of having a 9 day cruise just with one sea day we turned out having 3 sea ...
Sailed aboard the Norwegian Getaway out of Lisbon, Portugal on a 9 day itinerary to Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, France, and ending in Southhampton, England.
Embarkation-took us about 2 hours to get on the ship. Not sure if the port was understaffed or if everyone just showed up at once. Long line to drop off luggage and another long line to check in.
Ship-Ship was in very good ...