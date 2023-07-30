Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Norwegian Getaway

I almost never write reviews and I'm afraid this one is going to be long, but I feel I must say something. I have been on 8 cruises on 5 different lines and my wife, growing up in Long Beach, lost count but is over 50 cruises. This cruise has broken us from EVER going on NCL and almost from ANY cruise line ever again. From pre-boarding to disembarking almost every aspect was a zero. While I take ...