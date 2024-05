Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Azamara Journey

Not new to Azamara so know what to expect and on the whole it does deliver a great experience. However on this journey I did have some niggles, everything was not perfect but once I spoke to the Rob, Guest Services Manager, things did get better. However as the scourge of many cruise lines the devil is in the detail and the ball kept being dropped. On arrival we had been twinned on an embarkation ...