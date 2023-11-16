Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Onward

We decided to take the 12 days trans Atlantic crossing on the Onward. This was out 14th cruise, 5 or which was on Azamara, and 3 were on the Onward. I didn't expect cruise on Azamara again since the last two Onward cruises were just average at best. But with the past cruise credits we had and the good price on the repositing of the board, we decided to cruise with them one more time. My ...