Food so inconsistent, and lack of quality more often than not. Ran out of major booze labels, pierria and pelligrino water. I constantly failed to provide service that we expect on a luxury carrier. Staff inexperienced and would respond with a can't do it instead of checking and making sure it was done. Tours although included were too big....average 35 guests each. The formal and informal nights ...
We sailed transatlantic from lisbon to fort Lauderdale. The ship itself is wonderful being relatively new and impeccably maintained.
The suites, common areas restaurants and butler service were excellent overall. Their touted new dining area called SALT was underwhelming. We asked for 2 but got one cooking class which was quite good.
Problem areas were as follows:
Intermittent very slow ...
Just off the Silver Dawn - Silversea Dawn Transatlantic crossing
My 82nd cruise, first time on an "ultra luxury" 6 star cruise:
Lets make this an easy and interesting review, and tell me what you think..
Pros:
The ship is very clean
Most of the staff are great and try very hard
Elevators are fast
Check in was easy and fast
All Suite Cabins are large and comfortable
Food ...
We traveled to Lisbon and enjoyed 3 days before boarding, it’s a great city and we enjoyed our time.
First off, we had a good cruise and very much enjoyed it, we were expecting the 6 star luxury cruise that is marketed, but is not what we received.
Pros:
Beautiful, spacious new ship. Our suite was a nice size and nice balcony. Our room attendant (Anil)and butler were terrific, always ...
Just got back from the transatlantic on board the brand new VIVA. The ship is beautiful.
Cabins: The rooms are much bigger than other ships. Plenty of outlets and a real modern feel. The bathrooms are large with great room in the shower.
Food: The food options are virtually unlimited. On an 11 day trip it was hard to eat at the same venue. We really enjoyed the Indulge food hall, ...
Love doing transatlantic cruises and have cruised with RCL, Disney, Norwegian and Princess transatlantics- this was by far the worst cruise in my 20+ yrs of cruising. This ship is setup totally wrong and the way in which Norwegian has utilized the small areas is lacking in customer comfort- I have never had to work harder at everything including the buffet. The seat hunt in the buffet is ...
Sailing on NCL's Viva in November, we embarked on a journey with expectations of a seamless blend of novelty and perfection. However, our experience unveiled a mix of highs and lows.
1. Expectations vs. Reality:
The Haven's loungers stained with airborne exhaust soot, leaving black marks on both furniture and clothing, was an unprecedented and unsatisfactory experience. The staff's ...
My husband and I love NCL and have never been disappointed until now.
We chose the NCL Viva because we love cruising in new ships on their first transatlantic crossing.
The NCL Viva is visually stunning.
The comedians onboard were fantastic. The band in Syd Norman’s Pour House was wonderful.
However…
The 6-7-8 common areas are no longer the hub of the ship and are too small. On ...
We are on the Viva after spending 2 weeks on Virgin Voyages. I have the impression that both ships are trying the same thing.
However where Virgin dares to be different Viva goes almost there and the bottles out
Take the Galley on VV it's great, really nice food made fresh to order. Viva has the same concept but limits the space & choice because it has installed a traditional too small ...
We were on the Epic at O’Sheehan’s a few years ago watching the new ships presentation on the big screen in the atrium and were intrigued by the new Prima class ships coming. It was billed as a smaller class with a premium feel and we looked forward to their launch. While planning this year’s transatlantic crossing I was delighted to see that the Prima and Viva were competitively priced with other ...