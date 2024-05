Review for a Europe - All Cruise on National Geographic Orion

We chose this trip because it visited the Basque Country, Santiago de Compostela and Oporto, all places we wanted to see. Having been on three previous Nat Geo trips, we knew they were tops. This one even exceeded the other because,the Orion is a luxurious ship. You always have top professional guidance and leadership and this was no exception. Nine exceptionally qualified professional leaders, ...