  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Lindblad Expeditions South Pacific Cruise Reviews

The sunrise and sunset greeted almost every day
There were so many penguins everywhere. On land they came right up to us.
Crabeater seal
This is an Orca . Other whales actually surfaced right beside the zodiacs
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
4 reviews

Filters

1-4 of 4 Lindblad Expeditions South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Great cruise with few particulars

Review for National Geographic Orion to South Pacific

User Avatar
BobFischcruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have been with Lindblad for many years now and this was my first trip on a beautiful expedition vessel Orion. I love every bit of it. Great expedition team, amazing Captain Alex and his crew. Hotel services, such as service, culinary, housekeeping were amazing. Stretch class in the morning, followed by a very nice outdoor breakfast, possible landing or a presentation in the lounge. Lunch in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Westerly winds brought up the waters over the bow. Thrilling to see.

Review for National Geographic Orion to South Pacific

User Avatar
joan1931
2-5 Cruises • Age 90s

Chosen as a frequent traveler when offered a discount. Went with a travel buddy and shared a forward cabin. Lovely even if a bit small. It took a fair amount of rolling making the first 3 days a bit unsettling. As we went south we were in calmer seas and enjoyed the ship not only as an adventure but as a guest of the "hotel". The crew on the Orion is proud of its staff and well it should be. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Beautiful scenery but expedition not up to Lindblad standards

Review for National Geographic Orion to South Pacific

User Avatar
Clairerc
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this trip because of our wonderful experience with Lindblad in the Galapagos and our understanding from Lindblad that this would be an expedition with varied land experiences in small groups with a top notch team of knowledgeable guides with an A+ Expedition Cruise organization. The further bonus was the opportunity for great diving while on the trip. Sadly, it did not live up to our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Spice Islands Special; So Much More than Just Snorkelling and Diving

Review for National Geographic Orion to South Pacific

User Avatar
mgrenby
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

JELLYFISH LAKE, Palau – When several million stingless golden jellyfish invite you to swim and snorkel with them – an invitation you will receive nowhere else in the world – it would be rather rude to refuse. So a group of us don snorkels, masks and fins, and slip into the 28-degree water of Jellyfish Lake. What an amazing and unique experience to see and brush by clouds of these delicate, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2014

Find a cruise

South Pacific Cruise Reviews for Lindblad Expeditions Ships
National Geographic Orion South Pacific Cruise Reviews
National Geographic Orion South Pacific Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent