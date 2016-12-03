  • Newsletter
Lindblad Expeditions Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

The sunrise and sunset greeted almost every day
There were so many penguins everywhere. On land they came right up to us.
Crabeater seal
This is an Orca . Other whales actually surfaced right beside the zodiacs
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
11 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 11 Lindblad Expeditions Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Loved the ship, staff and the canal!

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
RM0691
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first Lindblad and first cruise of any kind. Ships was a nice size with <100 guests. Easy to get around it. I would put the median age at 70+. The canal was the draw for us and we were not disappointed. It was an amazing process! Bottom Line: we really liked the trip met some nice people and enjoyed the wildlife Pre-Trip - Easy to book, some back and forth on air travel. ...
Sail Date: January 2023

The Panama Canal and More

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
tarmstrong79
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My travel bucket list had long included the Panama Canal, both for its continuing commercial importance but also because of its historic engineering importance. It was the chance to see the canal that directed me to this trip. We traversed the Canal at night, a pattern that I thought might be a disappointment; it was quite the opposite as the canal is well lighted and one can see the operations ...
Sail Date: January 2020

A Fabulous Panama Canal Transit with Lindblad

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
dake
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We were referred to Lindblad Expeditions by friends who have taken many cruise vacations. We had no interest in floating towns...giant ships with formal dinners, conga lines, wine-tastings, and jewelry parades. We wanted a relaxed but structured interpretive experience blending both the natural and social character of Central America with the intimate experience of one of the world's greatest ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Great staff and guides; beautiful islands, incredible snorkeling

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Mikkosmom3701
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We went on the Panama Canal/Costa Rica cruise in January, 2019. We love watching wildlife and thought this cruise would be a good way to do it. We have been to Costa Rica before - on a small bus tour on the Caribbean side so this was different. We like being with like-minded people and under 100 passengers seemed manageable. We had 87 people on our cruise. The captain, officers and all of the ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Unforgettable

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
FelixRiver
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I’m interested in nature and this trip completely fulfilled my expectations. The Lindblad- National Geographic guides are very knowledgeable of the region and the history all the species very impressive. The Quest is very comfortable the staff very friendly and helpful, breakfast lunch and dinner unbelievably well prepared and presented everything perfect. The excursions very well organized ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Fun Combination of Costa Rica Nature and a Panama Canal Crossing

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
kayaksue
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We love the Lindblad / National Geographic Expeditions cruises because of their superb naturalists and their insight into wilderness areas of the world. The Quest is a new ship in the fleet and worked well for expedition cruising. Our cabin was small with a balcony; not much open floor space but you don't spend much time in the room. The general outline of the day is: a buffet breakfast, ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Not worth the money for me

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Proseknitic
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The actual cruise information preloaded above is WRONG! The dates were 18-26 Feb and the cruise was their new Belize/Guatemala Itinerary. this is a duplicate post from what I put in the National Geographic/Lindblad forum under Quest. The trip was 18-26 Feb 2018 on their new Belize/Guatemala Itinerary Back from the Quest for a couple of weeks and have let things sort themselves out in my ...
Sail Date: February 2018

One of the Best Weeks of My Life

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Jockwhittlesey
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Lindblad/National Geographic cruise, and it fully delivered on all counts. The focus is on seeing the environment, birds, and animals of the area, with a Panama Canal transit as a bonus. The ship was modern, in perfect condition, beautiful, and a real ship (not a mall.) I had some of the best meals ever on board - the rack of lamb comes to mind as a real winner. The ship’s ...
Sail Date: December 2017

Traveled with children

The difference between good and great is the natural history staff

Review for National Geographic Sea Lion to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Jim Kleewein
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 4th trip on a Lindblad/National Geographic ship, and the 4th great experience we've had with them. Our journey started with a 3 day shore extension to the cloud forest in Costa Rica with a Lindblad Naturalist (Fico) and driver (German). Normally 10 to 20 guests participate in the extension but this time it was just the 4 people in our family. Not only did Fico and Herman take us ...
Sail Date: December 2016

Traveled with children

Well organized with professional Expedition Team

Review for National Geographic Sea Lion to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
LILI120
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We took the expedition entitled: Panama to Costa Rica + Monteverde, Arenal Volcano & Tortuguero including a cruise of 7 nights + a Land Excursion of 7 nights. The Sea Lion ship is nice and well equipped with very helpful and nice staff and remarkable expedition team formed from many local experts. The embarkation and disembarkation went very smoothly and well organized. We must say the ...
Sail Date: December 2016

