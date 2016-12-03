This was our first Lindblad and first cruise of any kind. Ships was a nice size with <100 guests. Easy to get around it. I would put the median age at 70+. The canal was the draw for us and we were not disappointed. It was an amazing process! Bottom Line: we really liked the trip met some nice people and enjoyed the wildlife
My travel bucket list had long included the Panama Canal, both for its continuing commercial importance but also because of its historic engineering importance. It was the chance to see the canal that directed me to this trip. We traversed the Canal at night, a pattern that I thought might be a disappointment; it was quite the opposite as the canal is well lighted and one can see the operations ...
We were referred to Lindblad Expeditions by friends who have taken many cruise vacations. We had no interest in floating towns...giant ships with formal dinners, conga lines, wine-tastings, and jewelry parades. We wanted a relaxed but structured interpretive experience blending both the natural and social character of Central America with the intimate experience of one of the world's greatest ...
We went on the Panama Canal/Costa Rica cruise in January, 2019. We love watching wildlife and thought this cruise would be a good way to do it. We have been to Costa Rica before - on a small bus tour on the Caribbean side so this was different. We like being with like-minded people and under 100 passengers seemed manageable. We had 87 people on our cruise. The captain, officers and all of the ...
I’m interested in nature and this trip completely fulfilled my expectations. The Lindblad- National Geographic guides are very knowledgeable of the region and the history all the species very impressive.
The Quest is very comfortable the staff very friendly and helpful, breakfast lunch and dinner unbelievably well prepared and presented everything perfect.
We love the Lindblad / National Geographic Expeditions cruises because of their superb naturalists and their insight into wilderness areas of the world. The Quest is a new ship in the fleet and worked well for expedition cruising. Our cabin was small with a balcony; not much open floor space but you don't spend much time in the room. The general outline of the day is: a buffet breakfast, ...
The actual cruise information preloaded above is WRONG! The dates were 18-26 Feb and the cruise was their new Belize/Guatemala Itinerary.
The trip was 18-26 Feb 2018 on their new Belize/Guatemala Itinerary
This was our first Lindblad/National Geographic cruise, and it fully delivered on all counts. The focus is on seeing the environment, birds, and animals of the area, with a Panama Canal transit as a bonus. The ship was modern, in perfect condition, beautiful, and a real ship (not a mall.) I had some of the best meals ever on board - the rack of lamb comes to mind as a real winner. The ship’s ...
This was our 4th trip on a Lindblad/National Geographic ship, and the 4th great experience we've had with them.
Our journey started with a 3 day shore extension to the cloud forest in Costa Rica with a Lindblad Naturalist (Fico) and driver (German). Normally 10 to 20 guests participate in the extension but this time it was just the 4 people in our family. Not only did Fico and Herman take us ...
We took the expedition entitled: Panama to Costa Rica + Monteverde, Arenal Volcano & Tortuguero including a cruise of 7 nights + a Land Excursion of 7 nights.
The Sea Lion ship is nice and well equipped with very helpful and nice staff and remarkable expedition team formed from many local experts.
The embarkation and disembarkation went very smoothly and well organized.
