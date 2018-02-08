This was our first Linblad cruise and we can’t wait to go again. We sailed in the Gulf of California on this trip. We have been on about 30 cruises, one other being an expedition cruise, and this was definitely one of our top experiences.
The ship was well designed and clean. Transportation to and from the ship was seamless. We had a cabin with 2 large windows on deck 2. There was lots of ...
We chose this trip as it was billed as 'active' and showed much promise. Wow were we disappointed.
First off be aware that NatGeo cruises are expensive. Very. So hey attract a primarily elderly clientele. I'm in my sixties and was one of the youngest passengers. As a result the movement of people is slow. Painfully slow. Getting on and off zodiacs and shore is a real chore.
This was ...
I chose this Baja cruise bc I am interested in whales and dream of seeing them up close in beautiful settings. I had cruised to Antarctica w Lindblad and enjoyed it 3-4 years ago.
In Antarctica we did at least 2 expeditions a day. This Baja cruise we had far fewer and far shorter expeditions. On this cruise it was about one per day. Also the expeditions were usually short 1-2 hours: ...
To see adult and baby whales in the Gulf of Cortez and Pacific. Saw many whales but were unfortunately not able to get close to the babies.
Food was just average and repetitive/boring.
Should not have had to pay extra for alcohol.
Culture of wait staff was different than our prior trips which did not have an American flag.
This was a Seattle based boat with essentially all American ...
We love whale watching and have a curiosity about the Sea of Cortez but have not been successful in attempts to explore it on our own. The itinerary fit our wishes even better than we knew to wish for.
Our companions we most enjoyable and valued the same experiences we did.
We both participated in and enjoyed the morning stretch class and we used the fitness center and found the masseuse ...
Whale Watching!!
Cruising through the incredibly beautiful and serene Sea of Cortes and then around Cabo San Lucas to the Pacific side of the Baja Peninsula.
We were able to see 5 different species of whales (up close and personal, including petting a momma and baby grey). Porpoises and sea birds galore.
The new Venture was magnificent and the crew including the naturalists, expedition ...
We chose this cruise because we had heard about it from many previous guests on this trip and because we really wanted to see whales in Baja. After taking this trip, we now understand why people love it and why they return year after year.
We have traveled with National Geographic/Lindblad several times in the past, so we knew that this would be a good trip. As is our experience, the captain ...
Whales! Not only did we see blue whales, gray whales and humpback whales, we were also close enough to hear them, and feel the spray of the "blow." The arcs of dolphins, rolls of sea lions, flights of pelicans, and spirals of frigate birds were also impressive. The strolls through the desert were also compelling and a stark change from life on the water.
The staff were experienced, ...
We've been on 3 Nat Geo/Lindblad (NGL) trips and this was by far the most disappointing. This was recommended to us from many who were on the Epic Galapagos trip as a "must". So we were looking forward to this. Disappointment starts with the title of the trip. Among the Great Whales really should have been "Among the Gray Whales. The title implied that we would see many types of whales when in ...
It sounded close enough to the US, but varied, with 5 days aboard and 5 days ashore. What no one at National Geographic or Lindblad told me was that this was the inaugural trip; worse yet was that the trip had not been tested on anyone. I paid an inordinate amount, retail, no discount, to be someone's guinea pig. So, I still, after three months, have a really bad taste in my mouth because I've ...