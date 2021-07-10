Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

We couldn't wait to get back on a cruise ship and booked the Greek Islands back to back. Every staff member was beaming when we got on board and so were we! The service was unbelievable, the food excellent and the Greek Islands are a wonderful destination. The health protocol was strict but it didn't bother us to wear masks when we were wandering around the inside. We took them off when we ...