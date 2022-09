Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Having cruised only on Discovery, we decided to try Discovery 2 and we are very glad we did! We flew from Manchester to Malaga and arrived slightly late. We had the usual queueing to check in which did nothing to raise our flagging spirits! As a result our first evening was rather brief... check-in, bar, safely drill, food and bed! Islands Restaurant was very busy and rather chaotic but this ...