Limassol to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
66 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 66 Limassol to Europe Cruise Reviews

Best cruise ever

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
dasreiseteam
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We couldn't wait to get back on a cruise ship and booked the Greek Islands back to back. Every staff member was beaming when we got on board and so were we! The service was unbelievable, the food excellent and the Greek Islands are a wonderful destination. The health protocol was strict but it didn't bother us to wear masks when we were wandering around the inside. We took them off when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Excellent cruise while it lasted!

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
PaulJulie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the exciting itinerary. The varied and plentiful ports of call made this a must-cruise for our party of 8. Our flight & embarkation were first class. Our cabin was spotless & our cabin boys made us feel welcome. The food & drink we got on board were very good. We were looked after by Khalek in the main restaurant & nothing was too much trouble. We found the bars at night ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Disappointing

Review for Boudicca to Mediterranean

User Avatar
dsbd47
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as Our 50th Wedding Anniversary celebration, we chose FO as it promotes itself as a family run concern, but they are only interested in making money. Most of our disappointment does not particularly concern the quality of the cabin(we upgraded to a junior suite), the cuisine or entertainment, all of which were only acceptable, nothing particularly outstanding. The Phillopino ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Not really a Dream

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Aaitch
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Not our first cruise but our first time cruising over Christmas, so we were looking forward with great excitement. We booked in November 2018 and paid £1200 each for myself and my wife as this was going to the holy land. although neither of us are religious the history of the area is compelling and would make it a once in a lifetime visit. We have sailed with Marrella/Thomson/TUI on ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Christmas & New Year

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
msk1955
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have just returned from the Ancient Affair cruise, departing from Limassol and calling at Alanya, Marmaris, Heraklion and Haifa. We did not have an auspicious start as, upon arrival at Paphos airport, we were left in a queue in the coach park while a TUI member of staff had to locate our driver. We would have been less than impressed if it hadn't just stopped raining. Once on board the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Crew Crew Crew

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Andy Martin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Before I say anything else, I must say how friendly and helpful all the staff we encountered were. They all had a smile and friendly greeting. They made the whole cruise so much more enjoyable and despite anything you may perceive as negative you read below, we had a fabulous time and intend to cruise with Marella/Tui again. We went on the Christmas Day departure cruise to Turkey and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Old filthy dirty ship that needs blowing up.

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Linphillipskeep
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Joined dream on 18 dec looking forward to visiting Bethlehem and Jerusalem for the Christmas period. We were on the ship for two weeks supposedly the whole itinerary since booking in September was changed we were not told about Jerusalem and Bethlehem stop even though the ship had been doing this for the last six weeks until we got on board so that the company did not have to refund us or ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Good ship very poor bar service

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Peter.edwards123
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I sailed for 2 weeks over Xmas and the New Year. The restaurants and food was excellent. The cabin service and cleanliness of the ship was good. The bar service left a lot to be desired. The first week the drinks were spoilt by adding too much mixer. One night I had a gin and tonic and it was like water. I complained to the bar manager and whilst she was very sorry she failed to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Remarkable Value and First Rate Staff

Review for Celestyal Crystal to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Brian 11
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I selected this cruise as I live in Cyprus and I could join the ship in Limassol. I actually went on the bus from Paphos to Limassol. A whopping 4 euros. It sounded good in the brochure. I was a little dubious, as the price was low. And living in Cyprus, I expected the organisation would be rather slipshod. How wrong can you be !!! I had an excellent time. Being a widower, I was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Fantastic time

Review for Marella Dream to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Eastern1958
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We joined the Dream 4/1219 in Limassol. The itenarary originally included 2 stops in Egypt, but these were switched to Rhodes and Kusadasi instead. We were a bit disappointed but both the replacement ports were great, so no worries there. TUI had also credited our onboard accounts with 100 pounds each, so that was very welcome compensation. We had a great time every day on the Dream, everyone on ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

