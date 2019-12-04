We couldn't wait to get back on a cruise ship and booked the Greek Islands back to back.
Every staff member was beaming when we got on board and so were we! The service was unbelievable, the food excellent and the Greek Islands are a wonderful destination.
The health protocol was strict but it didn't bother us to wear masks when we were wandering around the inside. We took them off when we ...
We chose this cruise for the exciting itinerary. The varied and plentiful ports of call made this a must-cruise for our party of 8. Our flight & embarkation were first class. Our cabin was spotless & our cabin boys made us feel welcome. The food & drink we got on board were very good. We were looked after by Khalek in the main restaurant & nothing was too much trouble. We found the bars at night ...
We chose this cruise as Our 50th Wedding Anniversary celebration, we chose FO as it promotes itself as a family run concern, but they are only interested in making money. Most of our disappointment does not particularly concern the quality of the cabin(we upgraded to a junior suite), the cuisine or entertainment, all of which were only acceptable, nothing particularly outstanding. The Phillopino ...
Not our first cruise but our first time cruising over Christmas, so we were looking forward with great excitement.
We booked in November 2018 and paid £1200 each for myself and my wife as this was going to the holy land. although neither of us are religious the history of the area is compelling and would make it a once in a lifetime visit.
We have sailed with Marrella/Thomson/TUI on ...
We have just returned from the Ancient Affair cruise, departing from Limassol and calling at Alanya, Marmaris, Heraklion and Haifa.
We did not have an auspicious start as, upon arrival at Paphos airport, we were left in a queue in the coach park while a TUI member of staff had to locate our driver. We would have been less than impressed if it hadn't just stopped raining. Once on board the ...
Before I say anything else, I must say how friendly and helpful all the staff we encountered were.
They all had a smile and friendly greeting.
They made the whole cruise so much more enjoyable and despite anything you may perceive as negative you read below, we had a fabulous time and intend to cruise with Marella/Tui again.
We went on the Christmas Day departure cruise to Turkey and ...
Joined dream on 18 dec looking forward to visiting Bethlehem and Jerusalem for the Christmas period.
We were on the ship for two weeks supposedly the whole itinerary since booking in September was changed we were not told about Jerusalem and Bethlehem stop even though the ship had been doing this for the last six weeks until we got on board so that the company did not have to refund us or ...
My wife and I sailed for 2 weeks over Xmas and the New Year. The restaurants and food was excellent. The cabin service and cleanliness of the ship was good. The bar service left a lot to be desired. The first week the drinks were spoilt by adding too much mixer. One night I had a gin and tonic and it was like water. I complained to the bar manager and whilst she was very sorry she failed to ...
I selected this cruise as I live in Cyprus and I could join the ship in Limassol. I actually went on the bus from Paphos to Limassol. A whopping 4 euros.
It sounded good in the brochure. I was a little dubious, as the price was low.
And living in Cyprus, I expected the organisation would be rather slipshod.
How wrong can you be !!! I had an excellent time.
Being a widower, I was ...
We joined the Dream 4/1219 in Limassol. The itenarary originally included 2 stops in Egypt, but these were switched to Rhodes and Kusadasi instead. We were a bit disappointed but both the replacement ports were great, so no worries there. TUI had also credited our onboard accounts with 100 pounds each, so that was very welcome compensation. We had a great time every day on the Dream, everyone on ...