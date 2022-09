Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Our family of 7 + 2 (grandparents), Embarked from our home town Limassol, Cyprus for our last full family trip as 4 of my children are graduates this year. The embarkation process was swift and easy. Then to the customer service desk to connect my visa card to the sea pass cards. Tip 1: Use a revolute type card to exchange Euro to USD to save bank and ship charges. Tip 2: virtual cards are not ...