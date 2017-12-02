The booking was triggered by a trip over Christmas and New Year with the destination Central America. Added to this was the cruise line's "reputation" in the premium segment.
The ship is a very new ship (built in 2023) and therefore the condition of the ship is of course top.
The cabins leave nothing to be desired. They are beautifully furnished and offer plenty of space and storage space. ...
Looking for a three-fer: Machu Picchu, Panama Canal, and Chichen Itza, BUT
1. Turmoil in Peru - no Pre cruise visits
2. Canal - cool; bucket list, but poor excursions
3. Railroad repairs blocking roads, no Big Mayan event.
1 of 3 done.
Cabin and floor crew - outstanding - 10 floor
Dining - good specialties, fair grand dining room; Terrace - just no.
Food availability limited - ...
This was our second cruise with Oceania, although we are frequent cruisers. This cruise did not disappoint.
The staff were excellent, extremely friendly yet professional. It is lovely when they remember your name and I marvel at their ability to learn new names every few weeks!
The ship was spotlessly clean and had plenty of seating and pool chairs all the time so there was no sense of ...
My wife and I travelled from Lima, Peru to Miami on Silver Moon Dec 2022 to Jan 2023. Good food, comfort and ship atmosphere are important.
Have sailed many times with Princess and lately many times with Seabourn; now our favorite.
Cabin
We had a deluxe balcony suite which is about 8 inches narrower than the comparable Seabourn suite. The Silver Moon (SM) suite is not as practically or as ...
I would like to highlight the positives first for this trip on Marina, from Lima to NYC.
I am gluten-free. I told Roger, the Specialty Diet Coordinator that I pick cruises based on food and desserts. He introduced me to Pastry Chef Bruno, who then made sure I got a different dessert every day, to my liking. Everyone one of them was an art of work. Felt very pampered. The Terrace Cafe chef ...
We enjoyed this cruise very much. We have been on Oceania before, and chose this cruise for the itinerary of Lima to NYC. It was the middle leg of getting the ship from Tahiti, where it had spent the winter, to Europe, where it will spend the summer.
We love O for the food, and the food was quite good. The new Dom Perignon events were great (separate charge, but great value for the money). ...
My spouse and I are experienced cruisers. On this voyage we sailed from Lima,Peru to NYC via the Panama Canal. The trip was adversely impacted by an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness(probably Norovirus) which can't be blamed on Oceana. However, their response was a disaster. Numerous activities were curtailed or canceled, and venues closed,even those unrelated to food or bathroom services, ...
Finishing the Trip – Lima to San Diego – February 15 to March 4 , 2019
Why this cruise?
We had sailed from San Diego to Callao/Lima 5 years ago on the “old” Statendam and wanted to do the return trip. This time we would be on Volendam, and there were fewer port stops and more sea days, but we were looking for a relaxing experience which we found. Holland America is not our most favorite ...
We choose this cruise because of the itinerary and we wanted to experience a smaller ship. We are glad we did the cruise, however, smaller ships are “not our cup of tea.” We did not think there was much to do and will stick to Oceania and Regent’s larger ships. Here are out thoughts and opinions:
Air Arrangements – GRADE F. We have never had such poor air arrangements. Oceania did not even ...
We had a wonderful time and met a lot of really nice people. I would highly recommend this cruise. The only thing is didn't like is I felt they needed more activities on days at sea. The activities were all revenue based.
The food was delicous. The specialty restaurants were especially good. The Miso Sea Bass is absolutely fabulous. There were so many good choices it was hard to ...