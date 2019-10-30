  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Lima to South America Cruise Reviews

3.4
48 reviews

1-10 of 48 Lima to South America Cruise Reviews

Our AMAzing amaZON 7-Night Trip!

Review for Aqua Nera to South America

User Avatar
RAScruise54
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise for the experience. The accommodations, crew & naturalists, food & excursions were delightful. The view of nature from our window wall was beautiful. Our crew was friendly and very accommodating. The naturalists/guides were exceptional. The food, served family style, was very tasty. We really enjoyed the Peruvian cuisine. It was fun watching the cooking & cocktail ...
Sail Date: July 2022

Luxury all-inclusive at its finest!!

Review for Aqua Nera to South America

User Avatar
Amazongurl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

When I saw the information about this ship I knew this was the trip for me. I loved the size of the ship and what it had to offer. From meeting our lovely cruise director Jhuliana, and Percy upon our arrival to our AMAZING guides this was a trip of a life time!! The Aqua Nera staff is EXCEPTIONAL and work diligently at making sure your needs are met. I have never been so amazed at service and ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Fabulous Cruise on Peru Amazon

Review for Delfin III to South America

User Avatar
HACKT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wife and I spent 3 nights on Delfin III in Feb 2022 as part of an Avalon tour to Peru. We are in our 60s and cruise alot but this was our first river cruise. We had a great time and highly recommend this cruise! Delfin holds 44 pax but there were only 20 on this cruise due to covid restrictions. We were with another US couple on Avalon tour and rest of passengers were from Peru or Argentina. ...
Sail Date: February 2022

A long awaited trip on the Aria Amazon

Review for Aria Amazon to South America

User Avatar
LynMGL
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had booked this trip in 2019 to celebrate in 2020 our 40th Anniversary, obviously delayed until 2021. It was unique, different, immersive, small ship cruising (which we like), we loved the whole trip. In our case we booked through Uniworld Boutique River Cruises which took us from this ship to Cusco, to Machu Picchu and back to Lima. When originally booked I thought this was a lot of time ...
Sail Date: September 2021

South America & Antarctica

Review for Seabourn Quest to South America

User Avatar
PBennett13
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The first leg of this journey was from Lima, Peru to Santiago, Chile. This first part was interesting but the protests, strikes, and safety concerns made some of the ports feel uninviting. We were onboard for Antarctica mainly and this cruise did not disappoint. Antarctica is one of the most spectacular places on the planet and to be able to kayak, walk on sea ice, photography wildlife, and ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Standards slipping.

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

User Avatar
geebee2546
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Went to join the ship at Lima Peru, taking a taxi to the port, we were told that we would have to wait for 2 hours outside the port area as there was no terminal, so we were at the side of the road in a very unpleasant dock area, we were joined by others who were shocked at our treatment, a disabled lady who couldn't stand got a chair from a good samaritan dock worker. Eventually after an ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Excellent Food, Service and Enrichment

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

User Avatar
D Browny
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I thoroughly enjoyed my cruise in South America. The food was excellent and there were an abundance of choices on the dining menus. The service was excellent and I ate all meals in the dining room, except two times. The ship had various special nights in the buffet and there were nice with a great quality selection of seafood. I especially liked the caviar breakfast. The enrichment ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Some of the sparkle has gone!!

Review for Seven Seas Mariner to South America

User Avatar
John117
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise very late due to domestic circumstances and got a good deal as a consequence. The down side however was the available business class flights were limited. Our agent booked our outbound flight to Lima via Miami with a 2 hour 5 mins connection time and we thought this would be OK. Then we discovered that we would have to go through US immigration and possibly even collect our ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Beautiful Patagonia

Review for Scenic Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
Raydoc
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The itinerary was fabulous. I had underestimated how beautiful the Chilean fjords were. The ship is beautiful, and luxurious with great cabins. Excellent service and style. Fabulous food for an adventure cruise. Helicopter and submarine rides were great. Didn't see much on the sub ride. The main swimming pool is in the middle of the lunch restaurant.....WEIRD! Crew and ...
Sail Date: November 2019

So much potential but not yet fully realized

Review for Scenic Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
ges123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I sailed on the Scenic Ecplipse from Cartegena, Colombia to Lima Peru in Oct- November 2019. We have had a total of 18 cruises before this one including multiple trips on Seabourne, Crystal, Azamara and Oceania. Inevitably, one compares the Scenic experience to its price point competition. Our review is mixed. We have found ourselves gravitating to smaller ships over the years and ...
Sail Date: October 2019

